Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Announces Sales Results during VIP Sale Event and November 11 Sale Event

/EIN News/ -- Shenzhen, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (Nasdaq: AIH) (the “Company”), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced sales of approximately RMB6 million from a VIP sale event on November 10, 2019, and sales of approximately RMB16 million from a November 11 sale event on T-mall.



On November 10, 2019, the Company invited some of VIP customers to join its listing ceremony organized in Shenzhen and organized a VIP sale event accordingly. The Company generated cash sales of approximately RMB6 million, contributed by approximately 150 attending customers.

On November 11, 2019, the Company organized a marketing campaign on one e-commerce platform T-mall, and from that alone generated cash sales of approximately RMB16 million. During the shopping festival period from November 1 to November 11, the Company’s total cash sales on various e-commerce platforms amounted to approximately RMB28 million.

AIH, known as “Peng’ai” in China, is a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China. AIH operates through treatment centers that spread across 15 cities in mainland China, and also has presence in Hong Kong and Singapore. Leveraging over 20 years of clinical experience, AIH provides one-stop aesthetic service offerings, including surgical aesthetic treatments, non-surgical aesthetic treatments, and general medical services and other aesthetic services. According to certain third party industry consultant, AIH was the third-largest private aesthetic medical services provider in China in terms of revenue in 2018. For more information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.aihgroup.net .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties and others that relate to the Company’s business and financial condition are detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings, and could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date indicated, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in any forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

