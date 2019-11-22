Two Day Seminar: Cleanroom, Microbiology & Sterility Assurance Practices for Drug & Device Manufacturers | Philadelphia, USA - December 5th-6th, 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cleanroom, Microbiology and Sterility Assurance Practices for Drug and Device Manufacturers" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This course will educate you about various key elements of sterility assurance and contamination control such as Cleanroom Regulations, Classification, Sources and types of particles, Design Requirements, Validation/Qualification, Operations, Environmental Monitoring Program requirements, Excursion investigations, DataTrending, Microbiological processes/methodology, Cleanroom cleaning/disinfection.

The types of micro-organisms, typical mitigation steps in ensuring an effective contamination control through Personnel Training (Aseptic Practices, Cleanroom Behavior and Contamination Control Procedures), Gowning Controls, Personnel Training, Cleanroom Trafficking (Cleanroom Personnel Material, Product and Equipment Transfer Practices and Training (Entry and Exit Policy), Cleanroom Gowning, Contamination Control, Cleaning and Disinfection Program and the Basics of Sterilization Processes- Physical and Chemical Processes will also be discussed.

The various regulatory bodies' requirements such as 21 CFR Part 211 (mostly relevant 211.113 Control of microbiological contamination, ISO 14644 (Various Parts), FDA Guidance for Industry: Sterile Drug Products Produced By Aseptic Processing - Current Good Manufacturing Practice) amongst others and the criticality of aseptic processing and other key contamination control evaluators during the manufacture and testing of products are important to the quality determination and release of the finished manufactured products.

The seminar will consist of two (2) Parts for a total of 6 Modules.



There are seven (7) key topics that will be discussed on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Seminar are as follows:

Cleanroom Regulations, Classifications, Basic Background and Design Considerations

Cleanroom Qualification, Cleaning Validation (IOQ/PQ), Routine Monitoring and Excursion Investigation

Environmental Monitoring Program (Monitoring, Excursion Investigation and Trending of Data)

Personnel Training (Aseptic Practices, Cleanroom Behavior and Contamination Control Procedures)

Cleanroom Trafficking (Cleanroom Personnel Material, Product and Equipment Transfer Practices and Training (Entry and Exit Policy)

Cleanroom Gowning, Contamination Control, Cleaning and Disinfection Program

Basics of Sterilization Processes- Physical and Chemical Processes

Bonus: Compliance Expectations, FDA Form 483's and Case Studies



Learning Objectives

Discuss Cleanroom Classification, Regulations and Guidelines

Summarize how to Perform Cleanroom Design, Validation/Qualification, Operation, Environmental Monitoring Program and ensuring a state of control

Describe Aseptic Practices, Personnel Health Practices, Gowning and Trafficking Patterns in a Cleanroom

Establish and describe the Requirements of Cleanroom Cleaning/Disinfection and Contamination Control Practices

Summarize various Sterilization Processes, Advantages and Disadvantages -both Physical and Chemical

Describe the Sterilization Processes and Controls

Agenda



Day 01 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)



08.30 AM - 09.00 AM: Breakfast and introduction



9:00 AM - 11:00 AM: Module 1

Cleanroom Guidelines, Regulations and Definitions

Summary of Key Areas of Cleanroom Technology and Classifications

Define the EU, ISO and USP Recommended Limits for Microbial Contamination

Cleanroom Design and Initial Design Considerations

Cleanroom Design Guidelines - Facility Layout, Airlocks or Anteroom, Windows and Speaking Diaphragms, Pass-through and Gowning Rooms

Cleanroom Design Guidelines - Cleanroom Location, Make-up Air, Cleanroom Walls- Seamless, Non-porous Surface

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM: Break



11:15 AM - 12.00 PM: Module 2

Review Cleanroom Design Guidelines (Material of Construction for Cleanroom Ceilings), Cleanroom Doors and Cleanroom Floors

Discuss the Design Guidelines (HVAC & Filtration Systems) and the types of Cleanroom Airflow

12:00 PM - 01:00 PM: Lunch Break



01:00 PM - 02.30 PM: Module 2

Summary of the principles and regulations guiding Cleanroom Validation (OQ/PQ) and Operation testing

Performing Cleanroom Effectiveness Verification Tests and utilizing Cleanroom Cleaning Validation Data in a PQ Process

Designing a Cleanroom Performance Qualification (PQ) Protocol and Report

Applying the Fundamentals of Environmental Monitoring (EM) Program, Limits, Requirements, Excursion Investigation and Data Trending

Perform a correlation between Contamination Control and Environmental Monitoring

Understand the Causes of Adverse Trends

02:30 PM - 02:45 PM: Break



02:45 PM - 04.00 PM: Module 3

How to Use the principles of Aseptic Practice regulation to set up an Aseptic Environment and for the manufacturing of a product

Cleanroom Practices - Personnel Health and Cleanliness, Personnel Practices (Sterile Gloves, Sterile Gowns and Operator Technique)

Step-wise approach in performing workstation and Equipment Cleaning and Disinfection

Process flow/Trafficking Patterns for Equipment, Materials, Personnel, Supplies and Waste within a Cleanroom

04:00 PM - 05.00 PM: Question and Answers



Day 02 (8:30 AM - 5:00 PM)



08:30 AM - 09:00 AM: Breakfast



09:00 AM - 11.00 AM: Module 1

Cleaning/Disinfection Program Guidance and Regulations

The Basics of Microbiology and Contamination Control and Mitigation

GMP Cleanroom Cleaning and Primary Cleanroom Contaminants

Cleanroom Gowning Guide, Garment Recommendations, Gowning/Degowning and Requirements by ISO Classification

11:00 AM - 11:15 AM: Break



11:15 AM - 12.00 PM: Module 2

Sterilization Processes and Methods (Physical and Chemical)

Terminologies and factors influencing Thermal (Heat) Sterilization

Examples of Dry Heat Sterilization (Hot air oven, Flaming (AKA Red Hot Sterilization), Incineration, Dry Heat Tunnels, Infra-red Radiation

Moist Heat Sterilization and Examples - Pasteurization, Boiling, Tyndallization, Autoclave/Steam Sterilizer.

12:00 PM - 01:00 PM: Lunch Break



01:00 PM - 02.30 PM: Module 2

Advantages and Disadvantages of various types of dry heat and moist heat sterilization processes

How to Differentiate between Ionizing and non-ionizing Radiation including microwave Radiation, Ultraviolet Radiation, Gamma Rays/Gamma Sterilization

Use and Disadvantages of Ionizing Radiation-Gamma Radiation

Chemical Sterilization Methods using various types of liquid sterilants such as Phenolic, Hydrogen Peroxide, Halogens, Chlorine and Alcohols, Heavy Metals, Quatenary, Peroxygens and Aldehydes

02:30 PM - 02:45 PM: Break



02:45 PM - 03.45 PM: Module 3

Chemical Sterilization using Gaseous Method such as Ethylene Oxide, Formaldehyde and Glutaraldehyde Sterilization

Sterilization by Filtration and various types of Filters

Monitoring of Sterilization Processes using Mechanical and internal chemical Indicators

Routine Monitoring of Steam Sterilizers and Ethylene Oxide Sterilizers - Bowie Dick Type Tests and Test Results

Installation & Repair Testing and Sterilization Process Monitors

03:45 PM - 04.45 PM: Review of case studies



04:45 PM - 05.00 PM: Question and Answers





Speakers:



Charity Ogunsanya

CEO and Founder

Pharmabiodevice Consulting LLC



Charity Ogunsanya, is the CEO and founder of Pharmabiodevice Consulting LLC. Ms. Ogunsanya has over 23 years of extensive practical and management experience in various Fortune 100 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biologics, cell therapy, diagnostics, research and development, radio-pharmaceutical, Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) and medical device/IVD companies.



She has been a much sought after SME to assume key roles specifically related to remediation and difficult quality and compliance related deficiencies associated with FDA's Consent Decree, FDA's Warning Letters and other regulatory bodies' inspectional findings. Her remediation work has constantly resulted in several successful national and international regulatory bodies' inspections, re-inspections and new product approvals.



Her technical expertise covers and goes beyond interpretation, administration and set up of quality assurance, quality/compliance, quality engineering, aseptic processing, contamination control, quality control, microbiology, sterility assurance, stability, vaccine development, new product design, product release testing and medical device sterilization (ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma, radiation, VHP sterilization) systems and operations for compliance to various regulations.



She has a keen working knowledge of the requirements and regulations guiding new and existing products from planning through design, proof of concept, research and development, technology transfer, pre-clinical, clinical, commercial manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory filings, pre-approval inspections, licensure, government affairs, commercialization and post-approval inspections.



She is a member of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), American Society of Microbiologists (ASM), and other Scientific Forums and Industry Expert Network. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Benin-Nigeria and she is currently attaining her Masters in Biotechnology (Biodefense Concentration) at the Johns Hopkins University Advanced Academic Program.







