OMNIQ’s AI-based Automatic License Plate Reader (ALPR) Systems Selected for Deployment at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ, Corp (OTCQB: QUESD) (“OMNIQ” or “the Company”), a provider of Supply Chain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions, via its HTS division, announces that it has been selected to deploy its AI-based ALPR solution at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).



Shai Lustgarten, CEO of OMNIQ commented, “We are very proud to have once again been selected to deploy our ALPR systems at one of the largest airports in the world as part of the infrastructure expansion and upgrade of the traffic and parking management systems at LAX. The traffic and parking infrastructure will undergo major upgrades with the completion of the LAX People Mover project and the addition of the city’s rail connection to LAX. The People Mover project includes the commissioning of traffic control systems and new parking garages along the transit lines within the airport complex, and our technology has been selected to complement and support the operation of new parking and traffic initiatives.”

Mr. Lustgarten concluded, “Our selection to be part of the parking and traffic management solution for this new area of the airport reaffirms our customer’s confidence in the HTS ALPR technology and solution. We believe that the selection of our systems for this large project will generate many new opportunities, including additional requests for OMNIQ to renew equipment at existing facilities and eventually to deploy our new SeeCubed™ AI-Based ALPR systems as part of the airport’s continued effort to improve traveler safety and enhance the experience of flying into and out of LAX.”

About OMNIQ, Corp.

OMNIQ Corp. operates two divisions, HTS Image Processing and Quest Solution. HTS Image Processing is a leading provider of computer vision image processing-based solutions using patented and proprietary AI technology to provide real-time surveillance and monitoring for homeland security, traffic & parking management, law enforcement and access control applications as well as supply chain management.

Quest Solution provides supply chain solutions specializing in the design, deployment and management of enterprise mobility solutions including Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC), Mobile Cloud Analytics, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification), and proprietary Mobility software. The Company’s mobility products and services offering is designed to identify, track, trace, share and connect data to enterprise systems such as CRM or ERP solutions. OMNIQ’s customers are leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food / beverage, transportation and logistics, health care and chemicals/gas/ oil.



Information about Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, economic performance and trends, projections of results of specific activities or investments, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Quest Solution, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, the Company’s ability to manage credit and debt structures from vendors, debt holders and secured lenders, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate its acquisitions, risks related to the sale of Quest Solution Canada Inc. to Viascan Group Inc. and other information that may be detailed from time-to-time in Quest Solution Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quest Solution, Inc. please refer to the Company’s recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at http://www.sec.gov. Quest Solution, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

Investor Contact:

John Nesbett/Jen Belodeau

IMS Investor Relations

203.972.9200

jnesbett@institutionalms.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.