United States Online Retailing Market Report 2019 - Sales Projected to Cross $827 Billion by 2023

Online retail sales in the US reached US$484.5 billion in 2018 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% between 2018 and 2023 to reach US$827.8 billion by 2023, and the channels share in total retail sales is forecast to increase from 12.7% in 2018 to 18.5% by 2023.



Online sales are majorly driven by shopping events such as Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas. Additionally, special online events such as Amazon's Prime Day, Target's deal days, and eBay's accelerate sales through online channel.



This report provides a detailed analysis of both the historic and forecast market data of retail sales of different product segments in online channel in the US. In addition, it provides an overview of changing shopping trends, the influence of various economic variables on the online retail industry, technology trends and the competitive landscape across product segments.



The report also details major online retailers in each category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2018 along with recent key developments. In-depth analysis of the latest trends in online shopping, covering the factors driving online shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics (covering 26 product categories).



Increasing adoption of the online channel drives sales

Increasing mobile phone subscriptions is a welcome trend for e-commerce

Delivery services impact customer choices

Voice shopping gaining traction

Online subscription services on rise

Drivers & Inhibitors Key Trends Market Context Online Retail in the Country Clothing & Accessories Food & Grocery Electricals Health & Beauty Home Others

Walmart

Macy's

Target

Kohl's

Nordstrom

Ross Dress for Less

JC Penney

Marshalls

TJ Maxx

Old Navy

Kroger

Publix

Target

Costco

Dollar General

Safeway

Sam's Club

Whole Foods

Food Lion

Best Buy

Apple

Amazon

Walmart

Target

Lowe's

Home Depot

Sears

Micro Center

Dell

Walgreens

CVS Pharmacy

Walmart

Rite Aid

Target

Ulta

Sephora

Kroger

Bath & Body Works

ShopRite

Home Depot

Lowe's

Walmart

Ace Hardware

Target

Menards

Sherwin Williams

Tractor Supply Co

Bed Bath & Beyond

Wayfair

