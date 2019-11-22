Media Advisory: Press conference on court challenge to Ford government’s “Student Choice Initiative”

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Federation of Students, the York Federation of Students and Goldblatt Partners are holding a joint press conference Friday morning to respond to the Ontario Divisional Court’s unanimous decision to quash the Ford government’s “Student Choice Initiative”.

“Today the Ontario Divisional Court has confirmed what students already knew: The Student Choice Initiative is unlawful, and the Ford government acted beyond their authority. Doug Ford’s attempt to wipe out students’ unions under the guise of giving students ‘choice’ has been exposed for what it really was: an attempt to silence his opposition,” said Kayla Weiler, Ontario representative of the Canadian Federation of Students.



WHEN: Friday, November 22, 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Queen’s Park Media Studio

WHO: KAYLA WEILER, ONTARIO REPRESENTATIVE, CANADIAN FEDERATION OF STUDENTS

FATIMA BABIKER, PRESIDENT, YORK FEDERATION OF STUDENTS

LOUIS CENTURY, ASSOCIATE, GOLDBLATT PARTNERS

Background:

KEY FACTS:

On January 17, 2019, the Ford government announced the “Student Choice Initiative”, which arbitrarily deemed some ancillary fees as non-essential and optional for students, including students’ union, campus media, food banks and LGBTQ support centres.

Students’ unions are important and independent organizations that advocate for students’ best interests and provide cost-savings services. The services and representation provided by the students’ union are paid for by students’ union dues that have been democratically set by members.

On May 28, 2019, the Canadian Federation of Students and the York Federation of Students, represented by Goldblatt Partners, filed a legal challenge against the Government’s Student Choice initiative. The Divisional Court began proceedings in this case on October 11.

The Canadian Federation of Students is the largest post-secondary student organization in the country, representing more than 500,000 students nationally and more than 350,000 provincially. The Federation advocates for universal, tuition-free, public post-secondary education. The York Federation of Students is one of the largest students’ unions in the province.

-30-

Geneviève Charest Canadian Federation of Students 613-240-2631 g.charest@cfs-fcee.ca



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.