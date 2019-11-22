Jetlines Commences Legal Proceedings Against WestJet Co-Founder David Neeleman and Affiliates

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Jetlines Ltd. (JET: TSX-V; JETMF: OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Jetlines”) announces that the Company has commenced legal proceedings in the United States District Court (District of Connecticut) against David Neeleman, DGN Corporation and Breeze Aviation Group, Inc. for tortious interference with business expectancy and violation of the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act. The case is No. 3:19-cv-01850.



The Complaint and any subsequent filings in the case will be available for public viewing on the US federal courts’ PACER system, usually within 24 hours of their docketing. The system can be accessed here: https://pcl.uscourts.gov/pcl/index.jsf . A copy of the Complaint is also available at https://jetlines.com/_resources/Complaint-Action-no-01850.pdf . Jetlines will make further announcements on the case in due course.

For more information on Jetlines, please visit our website at www.jetlines.com .

Canada Jetlines is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the resource, aviation, and technology sectors.

