Stereotaxis CEO to Present at the 12th Annual BIOMEDevice San Jose Conference

Conference Focuses on Role of Digital Technology in Healthcare; David Fischel Named Panelist in Robotics Session

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), the global leader in innovative robotic technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, announced today its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, David Fischel, will present at the 12th annual BIOMEDevice San Jose conference.



BIOMEDevice San Jose is a two-day educational program focused on the expansion of digital technology in the field of healthcare, gathering top medical device innovators, experts, and physicians to discuss the role of digital medicine in revolutionizing the healthcare industry. It will take place at the San Jose Convention Center on December 4-5, 2019. Mr. Fischel will be a panelist in a session entitled, What’s Next for Robotic Surgery? on December 5, 2019 at 1:35 p.m. PST. The session will address the fast-moving surgical robotics landscape and the dominant innovations and trends for the coming decade.

“We are excited to join BIOMEDevice to explore the future of robotic surgery and the role our technology can play in positively transforming interventional medicine. I am honored to participate in this program alongside many industry experts and innovators and look forward to being part of the event,” Mr. Fischel said.

About BIOMEDevice

BIOMEDevice San Jose is a must-attend event for medtech professionals looking to learn, share, and discuss significant trends, latest developments, and key technologies that are moving the medtech industry forward. The program will highlight sectors ranging from digital health to in vitro diagnostics and delve into cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionizing medical devices. The program will also focus on the latest in minimally invasive surgery and the expansion of surgical robotics.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis is the global leader in innovative robotic technologies designed to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and perform endovascular procedures. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, improved lab efficiency and productivity, and enhanced integration of procedural information. The core components of Stereotaxis’ systems have received regulatory clearance in the United States, European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com .

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on a timely basis and on terms that are acceptable, its ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, its ability to continue to work with lenders to extend, repay or refinance indebtedness, or to obtain additional financing, in either case on acceptable terms, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare reform in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments in any particular period or at all because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control. In addition, these orders and commitments may be revised, modified, delayed or canceled, either by their express terms, as a result of negotiations, or by overall project changes or delays.

Company Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly R. Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

investors@stereotaxis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.