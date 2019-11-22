Convenient NETA Self-Paced Technical Seminars Mean Educational Credits for Electrical Testing Technicians

A series of four-hour courses on electrical power system acceptance and maintenance testing are available on NETA’s website and qualify for CTDs and CEUs

Individuals performing acceptance and maintenance testing on electrical equipment must understand the hazards involved in their work, be fully trained in safety, and be able to make informed judgments when servicing equipment. NETA is proud to offer continuing education for electrical testing professionals that address these competencies.

Each year, NETA selects two of the most innovative and invigorating PowerTest Conference sessions to add to the library of Self-Paced Technical Seminars. Selected sessions include a presentation and proficiency exam. All courses are eligible for NETA CTDs and CEUs.

Conveniently, SPTS courses can be completed at the participant's own pace and in the comfort of their office or home. Courses cover a wide range of topics, including maintenance, transformers, and safety and each course includes:



PDF download of the presentation

Online proficiency exam

Four-hour run time

Potential for four NETA CTD Credits (NETA Certified Technicians)

Potential to submit for CEUs

Each SPTS course is priced at $500 for non-members. Members, Alliance Partners, and Corporate Alliance Partners receive SPTS at a discounted rate of $330.



Electrical testing professionals can learn more about NETA Training and take advantage of Self-Paced Technical Seminars by visiting www.netaworld.org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

Contact: Katie Polzin

NETA —InterNational Electrical Testing Association

Telephone: 888.300.6382 (NETA)

kpolzin@netaworld.org



