TruVideo Named one of the Top 10 Auto Management Solutions for 2019 by Auto Tech Outlook

TruVideo, a leading auto dealership communication platform provider, was named one of the Top 10 Auto Management Solutions for 2019 by Auto Tech Outlook.

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Numerous auto dealerships have discovered the value in TruVideo’s industry-changing video and SMS communication platform developed specifically for their industry. As a testament to this value, Auto Tech Outlook just named the TruVideo platform one of the Top 10 Auto Management Solutions for 2019.

Auto Tech Outlook was designed to be a unique platform that publishes useful information directly from the automotive industry for a diverse audience. It thrives on peer-to-peer learning and strives to improve the industry by bringing everyone together under one virtual roof. Each year, its list of the Top 10 Auto Management Solutions helps dealers, manufacturers, and even service technicians learn about the best tools and gadgets to make their lives easier and provide better service to their customers. TruVideo is proud to have been among this year’s top 10.

TruVideo is a unique video and SMS platform that allows auto dealers and service technicians to communicate with their customers quickly and efficiently, thus breaking down the trust barrier that has existed in the industry for decades. It allows dealers to provide virtual auto tours, even for potential buyers who are hundreds of miles away, and it allows service technicians to take videos of customers’ exact car issues before they start the work involved in repairing it.

In other words, TruVideo allows for transparent communication between the company providing the service and the end user ultimately paying for the service – something the industry has desperately needed for many years.

In an exclusive interview with Auto Tech Outlook, TruVideo founder Joe Shaker shared the revelation that made the platform possible. In the article, Shaker said, “Had I focused on building trust – between customers, advisors, and technicians – rather than chasing numbers, the metrics would have risen by default.” As it turns out, the poor relationships between dealers and their customers was due to lack of trust, and that lack of trust wasn’t being caused by poor service – especially when it comes to repairs. Per Shaker, “Most don’t know if the repairs are necessary.”

By 2015, Shaker had collaborated with technologist Douglas Chrystall and together, they conceived the idea for the TruVideo platform. They then developed and tested it with 50 different dealers across the country, gathered opinions from hundreds of techs and advisors, and eventually created the coveted platform that is today’s TruVideo.

Auto Tech Outlook calls TruVideo a “must-have for dealerships and repair shops across the country.”

To learn more about TruVideo, or to contact the company with questions, feel free to visit their website, call (617)440-9937, or send an email to info@truvideo.com.

About TruVideo: TruVideo was built by an auto dealer for auto dealers with the goal of solving the most important problem plaguing the relationship between dealers and their customers – a lack of trust. It provides a simple, easy-to-use platform that allows dealers and service techs to communicate directly with customers via video or SMS, whether that communication involves showing a customer proof of a necessary repair or even a visual tour of an automobile. TruVideo has quickly become one of the best products in its category since its inception back in 2015, and it is regularly featured in publications like Auto Tech Outlook for its innovation and value. For more information please visit https://truvideo.com/.



