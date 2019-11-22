SILVIA TANCREDI RETURNS WITH SINGLE "TRUE LOVE".

Silvia Tancredi "True Love" Cover - Photo by Roberto Borgo Silvia Tancredi 1 - Photo by Roberto Borgo Silvia Tancredi 2 - Photo by Roberto Borgo

new record coming out soon for an american label (SMG Record & Media, distributed by Sony / Orchard).

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, November 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SILVIA TANCREDIRETURNS WITH SINGLE "TRUE LOVE".new record coming out soon for an american label.Silvia Tancredi is back and she's ready to make the audience fall in love, with the radio single "True Love". This song is the first track of the new musical journey of the Artist, as she reached to the United States where she signed a recording contract with SMG Record & Media(distributed by Sony / Orchard)."Silvia Tancredi has an excellent voice and she's a great artist and has a vision we here at SMG Records & Media and Silvia thinks that works really well for both our brands and what we're trying to accomplish. We know and respect her and Gigi and we are looking forward to a long and wonderful partnership building up Silvia and her production team projects for the future". Garrett Clark, CEO of SMG Record & Media LLC."True Love" is a soulful song that manages to touch the listener's emotional strings with great class.Silvia says: "Only when the mask falls down the force of change overwhelm you and true love is revealed". And we immediately catch the international scope of the project, which boasts the collaboration of Gospel american vocalists and the mastering with the award-winning engineer Randy Merrill by Sterling Sound in New York.To reinforce the whole vision there is the videoclip directed by Alex Bufalo, shot at the "Teatro Civico Luciano PavarottI" in Leinì and at "Birrificio San Michele" of Sant'Ambrogio di Torino (Italy)."True Love" is available on all main streaming platforms.The videoclip is available on VEVO official channel of the artist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bm1OouJQgI CREDITSVideoclip directed by Alex Bufalo.Dancers: Juan Luis Ruiz and Elena Passannanti - JR Entertainment.Choreography by Juan Luis Ruiz.Photos by Roberto Borgo.Artwork by Alex Loi.Locations: "Birrificio San Michele", "Teatro Civico Luciano Pavarotti""True love"Artistic production: Gigi RivettiMixed by Alessandro Ciola, Gigi Rivetti and Silvia Tancredi at Imagina Productions Studios.Mastering by Randy Merrill at Sterling SoundMusiciansPiano, Hammond, programming, all keyboards: Gigi RivettiDrums: Silvio CentamoreBass: Alessandro LoiGuitars: Alberto Vacchiotti"Sunday Strings Orchestra" leaded by Giorgio TroisiBacking Vocals: Kellie Turner, Dominique Denman, Chynaah Maryoung, Trish Bright, Daniel Gorham, Fiorella InBloom, Silvia Tancredi.Produced by Gigi Rivetti and Silvia Tancredi.Label: SMG Record & Media LLCManagement: Latrea Kimberly Morrowlatreakimberly@latreakimberly.comSilvia Tancredi press office: Frigerio Press - Laura Frigeriocomunicati.frigeriopress@gmail.com+393391434112Silvia Tancredi wears Manuela Gómes shoes and FancsV Jewels.

Music video by Silvia Tancredi performing True Love. (C) 2019 SMG Records & Media - VEVO



