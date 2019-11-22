Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market Report 2019: Analysis on Optoelectronics, Photocatalysis, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Photovoltaics, Biomedicine & Life Sciences, and Other Markets

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene Quantum Dots" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes:

Properties of graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

Applications of graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

Addressable markets for graphene quantum dots (GQDs)

Production and pricing

Company profiles

Carbon dots and graphene quantum dots (CDs, GQDs) represent relatively new members of the carbon nanomaterials family. Studies have demonstrated that quantum confinement could appear in graphene with finite size and edge effects-graphene quantum dots (GQDs). GQDs display properties derived from both graphene and carbon dots, combining the structure of graphene with the quantum confinement and edge effects of CDs.



They possess unique optical and electrical properties such as:

Strong photoluminescence

Biocompatibility

Exhibit band gap (unlike graphene sheets)

As a result, they are being widely investigated for applications in optoelectronics, biomedicine and sensors.



GQDs are promising materials as substitutes for Cd, Ir, Ga, S, Se and P quantum dots (QDs) and possess unique structural and photophysical properties. Compared with Quantum Dots (QDs), GQDs are potentially superior due to their high photostability against photobleaching and blinking, biocompatibility, and low toxicity.

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market summary

1.2 Markets and applications



2 Research Methodology



3 Introduction

3.1 Properties

3.1.1 Carbon quantum dots

3.1.2 Graphene quantum dots

3.2 Synthesis

3.2.1 Recent synthesis methods



4 Markets for Graphene Quantum Dots

4.1 Optoelectronics

4.2 Photocatalysis

4.3 Batteries

4.4 Fuel cells

4.5 Photovoltaics

4.6 Biomedicine and life sciences

4.7 Anti-counterfeiting

4.8 Detergents



5 Market & Technology Challenges



6 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)



7 Production of Graphene Quantum Dots

7.1 Current and projected volumes

7.2 Prices



8 Graphene Quantum Dots Producer Profiles



9 References



