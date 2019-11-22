Global Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs) Market Report 2019: Analysis on Optoelectronics, Photocatalysis, Batteries, Fuel Cells, Photovoltaics, Biomedicine & Life Sciences, and Other Markets
This report includes:
- Properties of graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
- Applications of graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
- Addressable markets for graphene quantum dots (GQDs)
- Production and pricing
- Company profiles
Carbon dots and graphene quantum dots (CDs, GQDs) represent relatively new members of the carbon nanomaterials family. Studies have demonstrated that quantum confinement could appear in graphene with finite size and edge effects-graphene quantum dots (GQDs). GQDs display properties derived from both graphene and carbon dots, combining the structure of graphene with the quantum confinement and edge effects of CDs.
They possess unique optical and electrical properties such as:
- Strong photoluminescence
- Biocompatibility
- Exhibit band gap (unlike graphene sheets)
As a result, they are being widely investigated for applications in optoelectronics, biomedicine and sensors.
GQDs are promising materials as substitutes for Cd, Ir, Ga, S, Se and P quantum dots (QDs) and possess unique structural and photophysical properties. Compared with Quantum Dots (QDs), GQDs are potentially superior due to their high photostability against photobleaching and blinking, biocompatibility, and low toxicity.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market summary
1.2 Markets and applications
2 Research Methodology
3 Introduction
3.1 Properties
3.1.1 Carbon quantum dots
3.1.2 Graphene quantum dots
3.2 Synthesis
3.2.1 Recent synthesis methods
4 Markets for Graphene Quantum Dots
4.1 Optoelectronics
4.2 Photocatalysis
4.3 Batteries
4.4 Fuel cells
4.5 Photovoltaics
4.6 Biomedicine and life sciences
4.7 Anti-counterfeiting
4.8 Detergents
5 Market & Technology Challenges
6 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
7 Production of Graphene Quantum Dots
7.1 Current and projected volumes
7.2 Prices
8 Graphene Quantum Dots Producer Profiles
9 References
List of Tables
Table 1. Market summary for Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs)
Table 2. Addressable markets and applications for Graphene Quantum Dots (GQDs)
Table 3. Comparison of graphene QDs and semiconductor QDs
Table 4. Photoluminescent properties of GQDs
Table 5. Synthesis methods for graphene quantum dots
Table 6. Recent synthesis methods for GQDs
Table 7. Graphene Quantum Dots in optoelectronics
Table 8. Graphene Quantum Dots in photocatalysis
Table 9. Graphene Quantum Dots in batteries
Table 10. Graphene Quantum Dots in fuel cells
Table 11. Graphene Quantum Dots in photovoltaics
Table 13. Graphene Quantum Dots in biomedicine and life sciences
Table 14. Graphene Quantum Dots in anti-counterfeiting
Table 15. Graphene Quantum Dots in detergents
Table 16. Market and technical challenges for Graphene Quantum Dots
Table 17. Pricing of Graphene Quantum Dots
List of Figures
Figure 1: Green-fluorescing graphene quantum dots
Figure 2: Schematic of (a) CQDs and (c) GQDs. HRTEM images of (b) C-dots and (d) GQDs showing a combination of zigzag and armchair edges (positions marked as 1-4)
Figure 3. Graphene quantum dots
Figure 4. Schematic of GQD functionalization
Figure 5. Technology Readiness Level (TRL) for Graphene Quantum Dots
Figure 6. Production of Graphene Quantum Dots
Figure 7. Graphene Quantum Dot + Silica-based Inorganic Composite Material under UV light
Figure 8. Graphene Quantum Dot + Silica-based Inorganic Composite Material under room light
