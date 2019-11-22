Global Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) Market, Forecast to 2030: Opportunities, Products, Applications, Producers, Product Developers

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Report contents include:

In-depth analysis of the global market for cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) products, applications, producers, product developers and products

Global cellulose nanocrystal production capacities

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanocrystals

Tonnage demand for end user markets for cellulose nanocrystals, 2018-2030

In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities

By treating cellulose with concentrated acids known as acid hydrolysis, the amorphous regions can be broken up, thereby producing nano-sized cellulose-based crystals called nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) or cellulose nanocrystals (CNC).



Cellulose nanocrystals are elongated, rigid and rod-like or whisker-shaped particles with a rectangular cross-section. These materials can be prepared from any cellulose source materials including wood pulp, recycled paper and paperboard, cotton fibres, hemp, flax, bamboo, sugarcane bagasse and other agro-biomass.



CNC that are derived from wood pulp and have dimensions of approximately 5 nanometers (nm) in diameter and 150-200 nanometers in length. Larger crystals can be produced using cotton (10 nm by 500 nm) or algae (20 nm by 1000nm). CNCs possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength.



Applications for Cellulose nanocrystals include:

Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites.

Packaging.

Flexible packaging.

Optical films.

Coatings for flexible packaging.

Nanocomposite films with good transparency and thermal stability.

Iridescent films in textile and security industries.

Biobased and biodegradable barrier coating on food packaging.

Conductive inks.

Biodegradable Flexible electronics-fully recyclable flexible paper electronic devices.

Piezoelectric sensors.

Flexible sensors.

Mesoporous films and membranes.

Water filters.

Biocomposites for bone replacement and tooth repair.

Drug delivery.

Protein immobilisation.

Wound dressings.

Flexible batteries.

Nanofluid in enhanced oil recovery.

Drilling fluids.

Food additives.

Adhesives.

Catalysts.

Cosmetics.

Hydrogels.

Viscosity modifiers and flow aids.

Companies Mentioned



American Process Inc.

Blue Goose

Hokuetsu

NCCTM

Plantrose

Tech Futures

University of Maine

US Forest Service

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market snapshot

1.2 Markets and applications

1.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019

1.4 Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market, 2018-2030



2 Introduction

2.1 Cellulose

2.2 Nanocellulose

2.3 Properties of nanocellulose

2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose

2.5 Production methods

2.6 Types of nanocellulose

2.6.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)

2.6.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)

2.6.2.1 Applications

2.6.2.2 Production methods of CNF producers

2.6.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)

2.6.3.1 Properties

2.6.3.2 Applications

2.6.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)

2.6.4.1 Applications



3 Markets For Cellulose Nanocrystals

3.1 Paints and coatings

3.1.1 Applications

3.1.1.1 Anti-fog coatings

3.1.1.2 Anti-counterfeiting films

3.1.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in paints and coatings

3.2 Plastics and composites

3.2.1 Applications

3.2.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in plastics and composites

3.3 Paper and board/packaging

3.3.1 Applications

3.3.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in paper & board/packaging

3.4 Oil and Gas

3.4.1 Applications

3.4.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in oil and gas

3.5 Biomedical and healthcare

3.5.1 Applications

3.5.1.1 Drug delivery

3.5.1.2 Tissue engineering

3.5.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in medical & healthcare

3.6 Rheology modifiers

3.6.1 Applications

3.6.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in rheology modifiers

3.7 Construction

3.7.1 Applications

3.7.1.1 Cement

3.7.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in construction



4 Cellulose Nanocrystal Producer Profiles (11 Profiles)



5 Other Companies (3 Profiles)



6 References



