Global Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC) Market, Forecast to 2030: Opportunities, Products, Applications, Producers, Product Developers
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNC)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Report contents include:
- In-depth analysis of the global market for cellulose nanocrystal (CNC) products, applications, producers, product developers and products
- Global cellulose nanocrystal production capacities
- In-depth market assessment of opportunities for cellulose nanocrystals
- Tonnage demand for end user markets for cellulose nanocrystals, 2018-2030
- In-depth company profiles, including products, capacities, production processes, target markets and commercial activities
By treating cellulose with concentrated acids known as acid hydrolysis, the amorphous regions can be broken up, thereby producing nano-sized cellulose-based crystals called nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC) or cellulose nanocrystals (CNC).
Cellulose nanocrystals are elongated, rigid and rod-like or whisker-shaped particles with a rectangular cross-section. These materials can be prepared from any cellulose source materials including wood pulp, recycled paper and paperboard, cotton fibres, hemp, flax, bamboo, sugarcane bagasse and other agro-biomass.
CNC that are derived from wood pulp and have dimensions of approximately 5 nanometers (nm) in diameter and 150-200 nanometers in length. Larger crystals can be produced using cotton (10 nm by 500 nm) or algae (20 nm by 1000nm). CNCs possess many desirable properties such as high surface area, hydroxyl groups for functionalization, colloidal stability, low toxicity, chirality and mechanical strength.
Applications for Cellulose nanocrystals include:
- Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites.
- Packaging.
- Flexible packaging.
- Optical films.
- Coatings for flexible packaging.
- Nanocomposite films with good transparency and thermal stability.
- Iridescent films in textile and security industries.
- Biobased and biodegradable barrier coating on food packaging.
- Conductive inks.
- Biodegradable Flexible electronics-fully recyclable flexible paper electronic devices.
- Piezoelectric sensors.
- Flexible sensors.
- Mesoporous films and membranes.
- Water filters.
- Biocomposites for bone replacement and tooth repair.
- Drug delivery.
- Protein immobilisation.
- Wound dressings.
- Flexible batteries.
- Nanofluid in enhanced oil recovery.
- Drilling fluids.
- Food additives.
- Adhesives.
- Catalysts.
- Cosmetics.
- Hydrogels.
- Viscosity modifiers and flow aids.
Companies Mentioned
- American Process Inc.
- Blue Goose
- Hokuetsu
- NCCTM
- Plantrose
- Tech Futures
- University of Maine
- US Forest Service
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market snapshot
1.2 Markets and applications
1.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) production capacities 2019
1.4 Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market, 2018-2030
2 Introduction
2.1 Cellulose
2.2 Nanocellulose
2.3 Properties of nanocellulose
2.4 Advantages of nanocellulose
2.5 Production methods
2.6 Types of nanocellulose
2.6.1 Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC)
2.6.2 Cellulose nanofibers (CNF)
2.6.2.1 Applications
2.6.2.2 Production methods of CNF producers
2.6.3 Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC)
2.6.3.1 Properties
2.6.3.2 Applications
2.6.4 Bacterial Cellulose (BC)
2.6.4.1 Applications
3 Markets For Cellulose Nanocrystals
3.1 Paints and coatings
3.1.1 Applications
3.1.1.1 Anti-fog coatings
3.1.1.2 Anti-counterfeiting films
3.1.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in paints and coatings
3.2 Plastics and composites
3.2.1 Applications
3.2.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in plastics and composites
3.3 Paper and board/packaging
3.3.1 Applications
3.3.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in paper & board/packaging
3.4 Oil and Gas
3.4.1 Applications
3.4.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in oil and gas
3.5 Biomedical and healthcare
3.5.1 Applications
3.5.1.1 Drug delivery
3.5.1.2 Tissue engineering
3.5.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in medical & healthcare
3.6 Rheology modifiers
3.6.1 Applications
3.6.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in rheology modifiers
3.7 Construction
3.7.1 Applications
3.7.1.1 Cement
3.7.2 Global market for cellulose nanocrystals in construction
4 Cellulose Nanocrystal Producer Profiles (11 Profiles)
5 Other Companies (3 Profiles)
6 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Market summary for nanocellulose-Selling grade particle diameter, usage, advantages, average price/ton, market estimates, global consumption, main current applications, future applications
Table 2: Markets and applications for cellulose nanocrystals
Table 3: Cellulose nanocrystal producer capacities 2019
Table 4: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market, 2018-2030
Table 5: Properties and applications of nanocellulose
Table 6: Cellulose nanocrystals (CNC) preparation methods, resulting materials and applications
Table 7: Types of nanocellulose
Table 8: Applications of cellulose nanofibers (CNF)
Table 9: Production methods of main CNF producers
Table 10: CNC sources and scale
Table 11: CNC properties
Table 12: Applications of bacterial cellulose (BC)
Table 13: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in paint and coatings, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 14: Global market demand for cellulose nanocrystals in plastics and composites, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 15: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in paper & board/packaging, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 16: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in the oil and gas market, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 17: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in medical and healthcare, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 18: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in the rheology modifiers market, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 19: Market demand for cellulose nanocrystals in construction, 2018-2030 (tons)
Table 20: CNC producers and production capacities
Table 21: Target market, by cellulose nanocrystal producer
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals by market, 2018-2030
Figure 2: Schematic diagram of partial molecular structure of cellulose chain with numbering for carbon atoms and n= number of cellobiose repeating unit
Figure 3: Scale of cellulose materials
Figure 4: Types of nanocellulose
Figure 5: Relationship between different kinds of nanocelluloses
Figure 6: CNF gel
Figure 7: TEM image of cellulose nanocrystals
Figure 8: An iridescent biomimetic cellulose multilayer film remains after water that contains cellulose nanocrystals evaporates
Figure 9: Extracting CNC from trees
Figure 10: CNC slurry
Figure 11. FogKicker products
Figure 12: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in paint and coatings, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 13: Global market demand for cellulose nanocrystals in plastics and composites, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 14: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in the paper & board/packaging, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 15: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in the oil and gas market, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 16: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals in medical and healthcare, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 17. Viscosity vs. shear rate of hydroxyethyl cellulose (HEC) alone, HEC Viscosity of HEC with various concentrations of CNC
Figure 18: Global demand for cellulose nanocrystals nanocellulose in the rheology modifiers market, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 19: Demand for cellulose nanocrystals in construction, 2018-2030 (tons)
Figure 20. American Process, Inc. CNF production process
Figure 21: R3TM process technology
Figure 22: Blue Goose CNC Production Process
Figure 23: NCCTM Process
Figure 24: Celluforce production process
Figure 25: CNC produced at Tech Futures' pilot plant; cloudy suspension (1 wt.%), gel-like (10 wt.%), flake-like crystals, and very fine powder. Product advantages include:
Figure 26. University of Maine CNF production process
Figure 27. US Forest Service Products Laboratory CNF production process
Figure 28: Flexible electronic substrate made from CNF
Figure 29. CNC solution
Figure 30: Block nanocellulose material
Figure 31: Plantrose process
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vzm9o4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.