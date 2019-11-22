Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie Awarded Aviation Week’s Laureate Award for Defense Technology & Innovation

/EIN News/ --

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its XQ-58A Valkyrie has been awarded the Aviation Week Network’s Laureate Award for Technology & Innovation in the Defense Sector ( https://laureates.aviationweek.com/en/winners/2020-winners.html ).



Kratos’ XQ-58A Valkyrie is a tactical/strike unmanned aerial vehicle developed in partnership with the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) and managed within AFRL’s Low Cost Attritable Aircraft Technology (LCAAT) portfolio. The XQ-58A was designed to accomplish myriad tasks in high-threat environments while being a cost-effective force multiplier to the warfighter. Its flight performance is comparable and complementary to that of the combat aircraft it was created to support. The Valkyrie has thus far completed three highly-successful flights, occurring in March, June, and October of 2019. These flights were conducted beginning just two and a half years after initial contract award.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos Unmanned Systems Division, said, “The Valkyrie, which progressed from clean sheet to flying aircraft just 30 months after contract award, perfectly exemplifies the value that Kratos’ model and commitment to delivering affordable, right-technology solutions can bring to our Armed Forces. Kratos, along with our AFRL partner, is honored to be recognized and receive Aviation Week’s prestigious Laureate Award.”

“For over 60 years, Aviation Week Network's Laureate Awards have recognized the extraordinary achievements of individuals and teams in aviation, aerospace, and defense” whose “accomplishments embody the spirit of exploration, innovation and vision that inspire others to strive for progress, change and leadership in aviation and aerospace,” according to Aviation Week’s Laureate Awards website (https://laureates.aviationweek.com/en/home.html).

The Valkyrie and its development team were awarded this honor for “[blurring] the traditional boundaries between a disposable cruise missile and reusable unmanned aircraft.”

Kratos Unmanned Systems Division is a leading provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone and target systems for threat representative target missions to exercise weapon, radar, and other systems; and tactical aerial drone systems for strike/ISR and force multiplication missions.

