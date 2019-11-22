Pea Protein Market Worth $444.7 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, “Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate), Application (Nutrition and Health Supplements; Bakery, Cereals, and Snacks; Meat Products and Alternatives; Beverages), and Geography - Global Forecast 2025”, published by Meticulous Research®, the global pea protein market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to reach $444.7 million by 2025; whereas, in terms of volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2025 to reach 338.6 thousand MT by 2025.

The demand for plant proteins for human nutrition is strongly increasing, driven by health consciousness, new consumer habits, and sustainability challenges. Pea protein offers many advantages to farmers, customers, and consumers, as its production is environmentally friendly and it is a great source of protein, with numerous applications in gluten-free foods, vegetarian foods, sports and slimming foods, clinical nutrition, and mainstream food. As a result, the sale of pea protein is trending globally and has become a formidable competitor to soy protein.

The global pea protein market is majorly driven by factors such as pea protein’s functional and nutritional properties, increasing awareness about the benefits of protein and growing demand for protein rich diet, growing health & wellness trend, increasing consumers’ focus on meat alternatives, growing investments by key players, and increasing soy free and gluten free trends. Moreover, growing inclination towards vegan diet and emerging economics such as Southeast Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa provide significant growth opportunities for the pea protein manufacturers in the coming years.

The global pea protein market study presents historical market data in terms of value and volume (2017 and 2018), estimated current data (2019), and forecasts for 2025-by type (pea protein isolate, pea protein concentrate, and others)and application (nutrition and health supplements; bakery, cereals, and snacks; meat products and alternatives; beverages; and others). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the regional and country level.

Based on type, pea protein isolate is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019. The largest share of this segment is mainly attributed to its high protein content as well as high emulsification and stability properties. Pea protein isolate provides key formulation functionality while helping manufacturers create in-demand, high protein products to meet consumer demand.

Based on application, the nutrition and health supplements application is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019, owing to its functional and nutritional properties. Incorporation of pea protein into health supplements gives benefits to brain health, eye health, heart health, muscle mass, immunity, weight management, and sports performance. The applications of pea protein in nutrition and health supplements are mainly fueled by ageing population, health & wellness trend, and increasing prevalence of diseases.

Based on geography, North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall pea protein market in 2019. The largest share of this region is mainly attributed to well-established health supplement industry, rising concerns over animal products and protein, increasing vegan population, growing preference for meat alternatives, increasing demand for healthy & nutritional products, and health & wellness trend. Moreover, growing venture investments and presence of major pea protein manufacturers in the region further support the growth of the North American pea protein market. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness a rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing awareness about the protein-rich diet, rising health consciousness, rapidly growing food & beverages and health supplement industry, growing population and urbanization, and large base of vegan population.

The report includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past 4 years (2016-2019). The pea protein market has witnessed a number of partnerships, collaborations, and agreements; new product launches; acquisitions and mergers; and expansions in recent years. For instance, in October 2019, COSUCRA has opened a second pea processing plant in Aarhus Denmark. This opening is a part of a €60 million investment in Belgium and Denmark to strengthen COSUCRA’s position in a booming pea protein market as the European based leader of premium pea protein and natural dietary fiber.

The global pea protein market is consolidated in nature with the leading players having a major contribution to the global pie. The key players operating in the global pea protein market are Roquette Frères Le Romarin (France), AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. (Canada), Cargill, Incorporated, (U.S.), Verdient Foods Inc. (Canada), Anchor Ingredients Co., LLC (U.S.), E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Inc. (U.S.), Kerry Group (Ireland), NOW Health Group, Inc. (U.S.), Axiom Foods Inc. (U.S.), Burcon NutraScience Corporation (Canada), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Sotexpro (France), Farbest Brands (U.S.), and Emsland Starke GmbH (Germany) among others.

