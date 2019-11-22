Air Ambulance Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR of ~6% During 2019-2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Ambulance Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global air ambulance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2019-2024.



The thriving healthcare sector and the increasing number of accidents across the globe are the key factors driving the growth of the market. Air ambulance facilitates faster travel in comparison to traditional on-road ambulance services. It provides an on-time and well-organized passage in cases of critical medical emergencies such as road accidents or burn incidents.



Furthermore, cardiac ailments including heart-attacks, along with other serious health concerns such as brain stroke, demand urgent medical attention. Air ambulance services aid significantly in such cases in smooth transportation of patients to the nearest treatment facility quickly. These services also enhance the accessibility and reach of medical facilities to even the remotest areas with poor infrastructure.



Moreover, advancements such as online booking of air ambulance services are creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors driving the market growth include increasing emergency healthcare expenditures, a growing number of hospitals that can provide proper air ambulance facility and improving medical facilities across various regions of the globe.



Competitive Landscape



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being PHI Air Medical, Air Ambulance Specialists, Scandinavian AirAmbulance, Express Air Medical Transport, Lifeguard Air Ambulance, Native American Air Ambulance, Metro Aviation Inc., The Royal Flying Doctor Service, REVA Air Ambulance, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, EAA, Capital Air Ambulnace, AirMed International, etc.



