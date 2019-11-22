Global Insulation Markets, Forecast to 2024 - Driven by the Thriving Construction Industry, Especially in Emerging Nations

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insulation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insulation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024.



The thriving construction industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Over time, there has been a significant increase in industrial and residential construction projects, along with the strong growth in infrastructural development, especially in emerging nations.



Furthermore, growing consumer awareness for energy conservation is also positively impacting the market growth. The rapid urbanization and increasing population have enhanced the demand for power and energy owing to which, insulation materials are being extensively incorporated in various construction projects.



Additionally, there is a significant increase in the sales of cooling appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Insulation materials are increasingly being used in automobiles to minimize noise, vibrations and enhance sound absorptions. They also assist in the manufacturing of numerous parts including wiper cowls, roll pans and bumpers.



Other factors such as technological advancements in thermal insulation, rising disposable incomes and various research and development (R&D) activities are also expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Key Questions Answered in this Report

How has the global insulation market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global insulation industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the function?

What is the breakup of the market based on the form?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global insulation industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global insulation industry?

What is the structure of the global insulation industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global insulation industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Function

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Mineral Wool

6.2 Polyurethane

6.3 Polyethylene

6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.5 Polystyrene

6.6 Calcium Silicate

6.7 Others



7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Thermal

7.2 Electric

7.3 Acoustic

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Pipe

8.2 Foam

8.3 Blanket

8.4 Board

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

9.1 Power

9.2 Chemical & Petrochemical

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.4 Construction

9.5 Automotive

9.6 Food & Beverage

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia-Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East & Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 GAF

15.3.2 Knauf Insulation

15.3.3 Johns Manville

15.3.4 3M Company

15.3.5 Owens Corning

15.3.6 Saint Gobain

15.3.7 Recticel

15.3.8 Kingspan Group

15.3.9 URSA

15.3.10 Rockwool Group

15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation

15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes

15.3.13 Owens Corning

15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation

15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation



