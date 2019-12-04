Rosa & Co.’s partner MathWorks showcases features and workflows that facilitate parameter estimation in QSP models

Webinar 11 Dec Rosa & Co. - Drug Development Advisors

MathWorks’ SimBiology Application Engineer to show the power of SimBiology and MATLAB for QSP model calibration and evaluation in live webinar

Parameter estimation is often a non-linear process lacking a prescribed formula for success, especially with large models and datasets. This webinar provides a handle on this complex process.” — Sietse Braakman, PhD, SimBiology Application Engineer at MathWorks

SAN CARLOS, CA, USA, December 4, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rosa & Co. LLC announced today that Dr. Sietse Braakman, MathWorks’ SimBiology Application Engineer, will present a webinar entitled “A general workflow for parameter estimation to help establish confidence in model predictions” on December 11th.Since its inception in 2011, Rosa & Co.’s Worldwide Webinar Series is an invaluable resource for educating the industry about the impact of modeling and simulation on all phases of drug development – where outcomes have included reduced risk, reduced costs, increased confidence, as well as time and money savings. Speakers are experts from academia, industry, and regulatory agencies.“MathWorks is a strong partner, and the tools provided in SimBiology are invaluable for simulating and analyzing QSP models,” said Christina Friedrich, Ph.D., Chief Engineer of Rosa & Co. “SimBiology’s rich set of features facilitates parameter estimation, sensitivity analysis, and simulations with complex dosing schedules, and the model diagram representation supports communication of complex models to experts with different backgrounds.”“Parameter estimation is often a non-linear procedure that lacks a prescribed recipe for guaranteed success, especially when dealing with larger models and multiple datasets. This webinar aims to provide a handle on this complex process”, added Sietse Braakman.Over the last eight years, the complimentary monthly webinars have catered to more than 5,000 attendees worldwide, from all drug development disciplines. On December 11th, everyone is welcome to attend the 88th webinar in Rosa’s series and hear about how SimBiology can be used to set up a general workflow for parameter estimation to help establish confidence in model predictions: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/3702782829522972171 A general workflow for parameter estimation to help establish confidence in model predictionsBy Sietse Braakman, PhDParameter estimation is an important step in model development that helps establish confidence in the model’s predictions. During and after model calibration, several methodologies can be employed to further validate the model and build confidence in its predictions. In this webinar, a general workflow for model calibration and evaluation is presented and executed in SimBiology and MATLAB. Highlights include:* Using global and local sensitivity analysis to inform model calibration strategy* Assessing structural and practical parameter identifiability* Parameter estimation using local and global optimization techniques* Validation using hold-out data* Uncertainty quantificationAbout Rosa & Co.Established in 2002, Rosa & Co. is known worldwide for clarifying the connection between disease mechanisms, therapeutic interventions, and clinical outcomes through its PhysioPD™ Research Platforms. The credible scientific insights and actionable program impact delivered by PhysioPD Research would be difficult or impossible to achieve with any other research approach.

