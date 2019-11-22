Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 23.1%.



2D AOI Systems, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.2 Billion by the year 2025, 2D AOI Systems will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 25.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$45.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, 2D AOI Systems will reach a market size of US$84.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 22.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$236 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Aoi Systems Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Camtek Ltd. (Israel)

CyberOptics Corporation (USA)

Daiichi Jitsugyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Goepel Electronic GmbH (Germany)

Koh Young Technology, Inc. (South Korea)

Machine Vision Products, Inc. (USA)

Mirtec Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Nordson Corporation (USA)

Omron Corporation (Japan)

Orbotech Ltd. (Israel)

Saki Corporation (Japan)

Test Research, Inc. (Taiwan)

Vi Technology (France)

Viscom AG (Germany)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market: Prelude

2D AOI Systems Leads Global AOI Market, 3D AOI Systems Present High Growth Potential

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Inline AOI Systems: Faster Rate of Inspection Fuels Market Growth

Asian Countries at the Forefront of Growth in the AOI Systems

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

A Glance at Major Manufacturers of AOI Systems

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2D AOI Systems (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

3D AOI Systems (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Inline AOI (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Offline AOI (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Need for Automated Optical Inspection Technology for Fast and Accurate Inspections

Manual Inspection VS AOI: A Review of Advantages and Disadvantages

AOI Systems Become Vital for Quality Control and Inspection in Automotive Production Lines

Multi-angle AOI Solution for Automotive Assembly Units

Inspecting Painted Surfaces of Automobiles: AOI Systems Ensure Flawless Results

Ever-Increasing Usage of Electronic Components in Automobiles Augurs Well for AOI Systems Market

Automotive Electronics Market: %CAGR for Electronics Systems in Automotive, Communication, Consumer and Computer Industries for 2015-2020

Growing Use of Electronic Systems in Automobiles: Electronic Systems as % of Total Automobile Cost for the Years 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 and 2030

As Autonomous Vehicles Drive Innovations in PCB Manufacturing, Demand Rises for AOI Systems

With Consumer Electronics Sales Riding on the Growing Demand for Smart Devices, Subsequent Increase in PCB Manufacturing Drives Demand for AOI Systems

Consumer Electronics Market Worldwide: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

AOI Systems Emerge as a Critical Quality Control Technique for Electronics PCB Manufacturing

Sustained Growth of PCB Manufacturing Activity Spurs Need for AOI Systems

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

A Glance at Select AOI Systems

AOI Systems Enhance Accuracy and Quality of PCBs

Comparing 2D and 3D AOI Systems for PCBs

Significant Growth Opportunity for AOI Systems in PCA Quality Control

Need for ECMs to Use AOI Systems

Digitization of Industrial Activity Enhances Use of Industrial Electronics, Fueling Need for AOI Systems

Industry 4.0's Transformative Impact on PCB Manufacture: An Opportunity for AOI Systems Market

High-Quality and Sturdy Requirements of Aerospace Engineering Boost Demand for AOI Systems in Aerospace Industry

Combining 2D and 3D AOI: An Effective Inspection Solution

Price: A Key Consideration for Adoption of AOI Systems

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Automated Optical Inspection

2D AOI Systems and 3D AOI Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

2D AOI Systems (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

3D AOI Systems (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Inline AOI (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Offline AOI (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

US AOI Systems Market: An Overview

Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Systems Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Industry for 2019 and 2025

US 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

2D AOI Systems (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

3D AOI Systems (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Inline AOI (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Offline AOI (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

AOI System Market in Europe: An Overview

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/77h209

