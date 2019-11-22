Legendary Fine Dining Restaurant, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Opens in Somerville, Mass.

Beloved steak house– known for serving steaks on 500-degree sizzling plates – announces opening in Somerville’s historic Assembly Row

/EIN News/ -- SOMERVILLE, Mass., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Famed fine-dining establishment, Ruth’s Chris Steak House , will officially open its 159th location in Somerville’s historic Assembly Row on Monday, November 25. This timeless American steak house has been serving steaks on sizzling 500-degree plates for more than five decades. The beloved restaurant joins Assembly Row – a live, work, play district – and will offer guests its world-class hospitality along with its signature steaks, sophisticated array of wines and a few new menu items.



The new 8,149-square-foot steak house will complement Assembly Row – which is home to Somerville’s premier restaurants and retail shops – as the new staple for date nights, celebratory dinners, company parties, family gatherings and just because. In addition to the main dining room and lounge that seats 179 people, the Somerville location also has two expansive private dining rooms to seat up to 62 people, making it the perfect spot to host a private event. Whether it’s dinner for two or a large event, the restaurant’s menu delivers its signature cuts of steak from filet to ribeye, made from scratch sides (such as its classic creamed spinach), decadent desserts and handcrafted cocktails.

“We are honored to call Assembly Row our new home,” says John Allard, General Manager of the Somerville Ruth’s Chris. “Guests and visitors now have a special place to celebrate all of life’s moments and we’re proud to share those with them. Whether guests are looking for a private dining room to mark a significant milestone, or just want to stop by to grab a bite at the bar after shopping, our goal is to be a “must” while visiting Assembly Row.”

Ruth’s Chris has a long history of giving back to the communities it serves, which is why Ruth’s Chris Somerville is dedicating its opening events to The Greater Boston Food Bank – a non-profit serving more than 190 cities and towns throughout Eastern Massachusetts that works to provide at least one meal a day to those in need. Ruth’s Chris will be collecting donations in support of the Greater Boston Food Bank’s efforts at their private events held on Friday and Saturday prior to the opening.

The restaurant is open for dinner on weekdays beginning at 5 p.m. and 4 p.m. on weekends. The lounge opens at 4 p.m. everyday where guests can enjoy classic cocktails and full-size appetizers. The Ruth’s Chris location is conveniently located within walking distance of the Orange Line train and close to hotels and shopping all offered throughout Assembly Row.

The Somerville Ruth’s Chris is located at 375 Revolution Drive, Somerville, MA 02145. Ruth’s Chris Somerville will also feature delivery and pick up options through GrubHub and Caviar.



For more information, dinner reservations and private dining reservations, please visit ruthschris.com or call 857-995-6122.

ABOUT RUTH'S CHRIS STEAK HOUSE

Ruth's Chris Steak House was founded by Ruth Fertel over 50 years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana. Ruth had a recipe for everything – from how to prepare her signature sizzling steaks to how to treat her guests. This timeless formula is a testament to how one neighborhood eatery has become the largest collection of upscale steak houses in the world, with more than 150 restaurant locations around the globe. Ruth's Chris remains true to its heritage, helping guests make their best memories on 500-degree sizzling plates. Ruth's Chris Steak House. This is how it's done.

ABOUT GREATER BOSTON FOOD BANK

The Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) is the largest hunger-relief organization in New England and among the largest food banks in the country. GBFB provides the equivalent of nearly 57 million healthy meals annually, distributed through its network of 530 member agencies across Eastern Massachusetts. GBFB operates four direct service programs at nearly 70 sites throughout the area. A member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, GBFB serves more than 140,000 people every month with a vision to create a Hunger Free Eastern Massachusetts by 2028. For more information, visit us at GBFB.org.

Contact: Abigail Lacaillade

Phone: 321-236-0102

Email: alacaillade@uproarpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2abcd01-9021-4cfb-ab00-92a9aaed34af

Sizzling Steak on 500 Degree Plate USDA Prime beef is served Ruth's Chris-style on a 500 degree plate, sizzling in butter.



