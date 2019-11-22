GameStop Announces 2019 Black Friday Deals

Black Friday Sale Begins Thanksgiving Day at 3 P.M. Through Dec. 1

/EIN News/ -- GRAPEVINE, Texas, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop today announced its 2019 official Black Friday Sale, revealing the best deals in gaming on the hottest video games, consoles, accessories and collectibles – starting Nov. 28 through Dec. 1. See Black Friday Sales Ad .



GameStop will also be one of the first retailers to kick-off Black Friday sales in-store, beginning at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, and going live with these holiday deals on Gamestop.com at 6 p.m. PST/ 9 p.m. EST on Nov. 27. All Black Friday offers are valid through Dec. 1, unless otherwise stated.

Black Friday Weekend Store Hours

Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28: 3 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Black Friday, Nov. 29: 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

“We invite customers to beat the Black Friday rush by visiting our digital front door or our 3,700 locations nationwide to find the best gaming and collectibles deals,” said Chris Homeister, chief merchandising officer for GameStop. “Whether customers want to buy online and pick up at store or speak to one of our 30,000 store associates – GameStop is offering convenience and value to make this Black Friday weekend the best shopping experience this holiday season.”

This Black Friday sale, customers can expect to see unique discounts across a mix of all video game consoles, including bundle packages that includes a triple play in software in both Sony PS4 and Xbox One and gift coupons on Nintendo Switch and Lite. Additionally, GameStop will offer deep discounts on popular collectibles such as board games, POP! vinyl figures, holiday apparel and ornaments and more.

Below is a sample of exclusive merchandise that customers can expect to see from GameStop’s Black Friday Sale while supplies last:

Doorbusters: Gaming consoles, video games and collectibles

Nintendo Switch Bundle: Receive a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 plus a $25 gift coupon (Thursday and Friday)

Nintendo Switch Lite: Receive a $25 gift coupon (Saturday and Sunday)

Xbox One 500GB – Certified Refurbished or Pre-Owned Original: $99

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare C.O.D.E. Edition: $38 (Thursday-Saturday)

The Division 2: $12

Anthem: $5

NBA 2K20, Madden NFL 20, FIFA 20: $28 each

POP! Vinyl Figures: Buy 2, Get 1 Free ($11.99)

Video Game Consoles:

Sony PS4 1TB Bundle with God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn and Last of Us: $199.99 ($100 savings)

Sony PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White System, Only @ GameStop: $299.99 ($100 savings) plus receive a $25 gift coupon

Xbox One S 1TB Bundle with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order: $199.99

Xbox One X Limited Edition 1TB Bundle with NBA 2K20 Only @ GameStop: $349.99 ($150 savings)

Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Bundle with Fortnite Battle Royale, Minecraft and Sea of Thieves: $149.99 ($100 savings)

Nintendo Switch Bundle: Receive a free digital copy of Mario Kart 8 plus a $25 gift coupon (Thursday and Friday)

Nintendo Switch Lite: Receive a $25 gift coupon (Saturday and Sunday)

Software: Up to 50% off the gift of gaming

Red Dead Redemption: $29.99

The Legend of Zelda – Breath of the Wild: $39.99

Gears 5: $29.99

WWE 2K20: $27.99

Spiderman: $19.99

Fallout 76: $12

Accessories:

PS4 DualShock Wireless Controllers - colors may vary: $38.99 (save up to $26)

Turtle Beach Xbox One Headset: $19.99

Nintendo Switch Poke Ball Plus Controller: $19.99 ($30 savings)

Stylish Controllers: Mario & Luigi, Pokémon, GameCube Wireless Controllers: Save up to 50%

Collectibles:

Save up to 40% on all holiday apparel, calendars and ornaments

Save up to 30% on all board games, puzzles and Funkoverse strategy games

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on all Funko POP! vinyl figures - $11.99 and under

Buy 2, Get 1 Free Mix & Match Stocking Stuffers: All Plush, Blind Boxes, Nerf Microshots and POP! Pez

Lego sets: 20% off

Pokémon Trading Card Box Triple Pack: $29.99 ($30 savings)

Buy 1, Get 1 Free T-Shirt

To see the full GameStop Black Friday ad, please visit www.GameStop.com/BlackFriday .

About GameStop

GameStop , the world’s largest video game retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop’s unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in video game consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer’s social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $20 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games, ThinkGeek and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company’s online store locator tool .

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Contact:

Michael Delgado

GameStop Public Relations

(817) 722-7575

MichaelDelgado@GameStop.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.