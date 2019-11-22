Local Governance Council meets in Cuanza Sul

Sumbe, ANGOLA, November 22 - The centre-west province of Cuanza Sul hosts this Friday (22) the first ordinary meeting of the Local Governance Council (CGL), structure chaired by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço. ,

The CGL is a body created to assist the President of the Republic in formulating and monitoring the implementation of governance policies of the State Administration at local level, based on Presidential Order No. 3/17 of 13 October.

The organ, whose resolutions are not binding, meets every six months, convened by the Head of State.

Its duties include the analysis of provincial government’s draft budgets, the monitoring of the process of implementing the local governments and monitoring the policies aimed to combat regional asymmetries.

At the CGL meetings are also allowed suggestions of measures to modernize and simplify the Local Government procedures.

The meeting, to be chaired by the President of the Republic, is also going to be attended by the Vice President of the Republic.

The Council comprises 42 entities, including the 18 provincial governors, ministers, three Secretaries of the President of the Republic, the Ministers Council Secretary and two advisors to the Vice President of the Republic.

The sessions of this auxiliary body of the President of the Republic will also be attended by two State Secretaries, the Deputy Secretary of the Ministers Council and the Vice President's Office Director.

The law also outlines the presence of invited entities, whenever necessary.

