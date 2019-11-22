Global Electrical Steel Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Steel - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electrical Steel market worldwide is projected to grow by US$17.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%.



Grain-Oriented, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$20.7 Billion by the year 2025, Grain-Oriented will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$624.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Grain-Oriented will reach a market size of US$1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.8 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ArcelorMittal SA (Luxembourg)

Baosteel Group Corporation (China)

China Steel Corporation (Taiwan)

Essar Steel India Ltd. (India)

Hebei Puyang Iron and Steel Group (China)

JFE Steel Corporation (Japan)

JSW Steel Ltd. (India)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

POSCO (Korea)

Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

Union Electric Steel Corporation (USA)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)

Wuhan Iron & Steel (Group) Corporation (China)

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Electrical Steel Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Global Electrical Steel Market - Prelude

Factors Driving Global Electrical Steel Market

Non-Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Leads Global Market

Electrical Steel Market by End Use

Transformers Segment Emerges as the Most Promising Application Market

China and Asia-Pacific - Lucrative Regional Markets for Electrical Steel

Competition

Highly Competitive Marketplace Dominated by Few Global Majors

Global Grain Oriented Electrical Steel Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Applications of Electrical Steel

Diverse Properties of Electrical Steel Presents Opportunity to Expand Applications Range

Growing EV Sales to Benefit Electrical Steel Market

Increasing Sales of Hybrid EV Fosters Demand for Electrical Steel

Global EV Market - Sales of BEVs, PHEVs, Full + Mid Hybrids, and Pure ICE for the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Regulations to Reduce Electrical Losses of Transformers and Improve Energy Efficiency Drives Focus onto Electrical Steel as Core Material

Electrical Steel's Application in Transformer

With Rising Electricity Demand Fueling Distribution Transformers Market, Electrical Steel Market is Poised for Growth

Global Power Transformers Market in US$ Billion for the Period 2015-2022

Rising Electricity Demand and Growth in Transformers Market Augurs Well for Electrical Steel - Global Electricity Demand in TWh for the Years 2000 through 2017

Electrical Steel in Electric Motors - An Overview

Electrical Steel to Improve Motors Used in EVs

Processing Difficulties and Rising Threat of Substitutes - Key Challenges Confronting Electrical Steel Market

Innovations & Advancements

Electrical Steel Market - Innovations Drive Growth

TUM Researchers Optimize Cutting Process of Electrical Steel for Use in Electric Motors

Product Overview

Electrical Steel - An Introduction

Grain Oriented and Non-Grain Oriented - Types of Electrical Steel

Applications of Silicon Steel

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Electrical Steel Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Grain-Oriented (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



China Leads Global Electrical Steel Market

EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Electrical Steel Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Non Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Grain-Oriented (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Electrical Steel Market in Europe - An Overview

EU Conducts Safeguard Investigation for Electrical Steel

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



India's Steel Ministry Leads R&D Project to Develop Indigenous CRGO Production Technology

SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsl81u

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.