Global Endodontics Consumables Market to Reach $1.99 Billion by 2026 at 5.2% CAGR

Surge in prevalence of dental diseases, progress in dental tourism, and rise in geriatric population drive the growth of the market. Based on region, Europe dominated the market contributing nearly two-fifth of the total market in 2018. Based on product the endodontic files segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Endodontic Consumables Market was pegged at $1.32 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Rise in the prevalence of dental diseases, growth in dental tourism, and the surge in the geriatric population drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, growth in awareness toward oral hygiene fuel the market growth. However, the side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment restraints the market growth up to a certain extent. On the other hand, the surge in disposable income and lucrative opportunities in the emerging economies is expected to provide opportunities for market growth.

The global endodontic consumables market is divided on the basis of product type, end-user, and geography. Based on the product, the market is segmented into the endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. The endodontic files segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing nearly two-fifths of the market. Furthermore, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into the dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute. The dental clinic's segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for approximate two-thirds of the market share. On the other hand, the hospital & dental academic research institute segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The global endodontic consumables market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe dominated the market contributing nearly two-fifth of the total market in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the study period.

The global endodontic consumables market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as

Septodont Holding

Brasseler USA

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

DiaDent Group International

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Edge Endo

Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

Mani, Inc.

FKG Dentaire SA

