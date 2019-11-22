Global Emergency Lighting Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emergency Lighting - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Emergency Lighting market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.6%.



Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$71 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$248.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$59.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$574.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Acuity Brands Lighting Inc. (USA)

ams AG (Austria)

Arrow Emergency Lighting Ltd. (Ireland)

ARTS Energy (France)

Beghelli SpA (Italy)

Daisalux S.A.U. (Spain)

Digital Lumens (USA)

Eaton Corporation (USA)

Emergency Lighting Products Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Fulham Co., Inc. (USA)

Hubbel Lighting Inc. (USA)

IOTA Engineering LLC (USA)

Legrand SA (France)

Mcwong Internatinal Inc. (USA)

Philips Lighting BV (The Netherlands)

R. Stahl AG (Germany)

Schneider Electric SA (France)

Taurac (The Netherlands)

Ventilux Ltd. (Ireland)

Zumtobel Group AG (Austria)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Emergency Lighting Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

LED (Light Source) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Incandescent (Light Source) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Global Market Analysis

Product Overview

Product Definition and Overview

LED Gains Preference for Emergency Lighting

Leading Players

Emergency Light Test System

Market Share of Major Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Technological Advancements Drive Growth

Incandescent Bulbs Give Way to LED Lights

Resurgence in Construction Activity Spurd Market Growth.

Emergency Lighting in an Era of IoT transformation

Smart Buildings to Spur Demand for Emergency Lights

Investments on Rise in Emergency Lighting Backup Power

Advancements in Emergency Lighting Technology Ensure Safer Buildings

Intelligent Emergency Lighting Adds Value to Smart Buildings

Penetration of Wireless Technology On Rise in Emergency Lighting Market

Market Challenges

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Emergency Lighting Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

LED (Light Source) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Incandescent (Light Source) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Emergency Lighting Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

LED (Light Source) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Incandescent (Light Source) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ni-Cd (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Ni-MH (Battery Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Lithium-Ion (Battery Type) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



LED Lighting Gains Traction

AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6namps

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.