Global UAV Drones Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Dublin, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAV Drones - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



UAV Drones market worldwide is projected to grow by US$47.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 18.8%.



Fixed-Wing UAVs, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 19.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$21.9 Billion by the year 2025, Fixed-Wing UAVs will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 20.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$3.4 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Fixed-Wing UAVs will reach a market size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$8.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

3D Robotics, Inc. (3DR) (USA)

Aeroscout GmbH (Switzerland)

AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)

Aidrones GmbH (Germany)

Alcore Technologies (France)

BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom)

Boeing Company (USA)

Delta Drone (France)

DJI (China)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (USA)

ING Robotic Aviation (Canada)

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel)

Leonardo SpA (Italy)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (USA)

Nimbus Srl (Italy)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (USA)

Parrot SA (France)

Precisionhawk Inc. (USA)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

Textron Inc. (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Vtol Technologies (United Kingdom)

Xiaomi, Inc. (China)

Yuneec Asia (Hong Kong)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

UAV Drones Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fixed-Wing UAVs (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Multirotor UAVs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Single Rotor UAVs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Hybrid VTOL UAVs (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US UAV Drones Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Fixed-Wing UAVs (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Multirotor UAVs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Single Rotor UAVs (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Hybrid VTOL UAVs (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European UAV Drones Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Fixed-Wing UAVs (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Multirotor UAVs (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Single Rotor UAVs (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Hybrid VTOL UAVs (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a4l5uz

