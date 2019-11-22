Digital Locations to Develop Cell Towers for the 5G Revolution

The Company intends to focus its resources on developing a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks

/EIN News/ -- SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTC: DLOC), a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that it will focus its resources on developing a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks.



5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming.

To realize this vision, many new 5G broadcast locations are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the US alone.

“In the past, Digital Locations focused on technology development, which can be a long and costly road to success,” said Bill Beifuss, the Company’s President. “Alternatively, the cell tower business not only offers us tremendous opportunities for growth, but also provides strong and predictable cash flow, very much like the real estate industry.”

Mr. Beifuss concluded, “To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites. We intend to leverage our technology history and expertise to become a 'landlord' of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets.”

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations is a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution. 5G wireless networks are expected to be 100 times faster than current 4G LTE networks. This will enable global scale killer applications such as self-driving cars, the Internet of things (IOT), mobile streaming of 4K videos, real-time hologram-based collaboration, and lag-free high definition gaming. To realize this vision, many new 5G broadcast locations are needed because high frequency 5G signals cannot travel farther than 100 meters. It is estimated that more than 1 million new 5G cell towers must be added in the United States alone. To rapidly enter the market, Digital Locations plans to partner or co-develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the demands of 5G networks. Our goal is to become a “landlord” of tomorrow’s wireless communications assets. To learn more about Digital Locations, please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

communications@digitallocations.com

(805) 456-7000



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.