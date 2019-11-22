Logistics Challenges & Opportunities Discussed with East & West African Partners

The U.S. Africa Command director of logistics met with senior African logisticians and U.S. troops during a multi-day trip to Djibouti, Kenya, and Ghana, Nov. 16-21.

“The African continent is massive and the tyranny of distance is a real challenge,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Leonard Kosinski. “The scope of these challenges means close cooperation with key bilateral partners is critical for us to ensure we have the right equipment at the right location with the right people at the right time.”

In Djibouti, Kosinski accompanied U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Darrell Williams, director, Defense Logistics Agency, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. James Vechery, deputy commander, U.S. Africa Command, to meet with military logisticians assigned to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier.

Camp Lemonnier is the only permanent and enduring forward operating site on the African continent, with approximately 4,000 U.S. Department of Defense personnel who are engaged in security cooperation activities, contingency operations, and logistics support to five (5) combatant commands.

Next, Kosinski traveled to both Kenya and Ghana to discuss opportunities for streamlining combined logistics operations with senior African military counterparts, Embassy leadership, and U.S. troops in order to facilitate the distribution of equipment, personnel, and supplies to various support locations.

“Our ability to build and strengthen the logistics capacity of our African partners sets the U.S. apart from other global powers,” said Kosinski. “These face-to-face engagements underscore our commitment to our African partners in finding shared solutions to complex logistics issues.”



