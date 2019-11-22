Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd: Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon”)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

22 November 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com .

2019 Operational Highlights

Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).

Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.





CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. +353 1 676 8702 Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042 Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162 Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker) Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

Three months ended 30

September

2019

$’000 Three months ended 30

September 2018

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2019

$’000 Nine months ended 30

September 2018

$’000 Revenue Oil and natural gas revenue 1 - 4 3 1 - 4 3 Expenses Exploration and evaluation expenses (36) (35) (185) (114) Production and operating expenses (3) (3) (9) (12) Depreciation (1) - (1) (1) General and administrative expenses (403) (436) (1,305) (1,437) Share based compensation - (23) (12) (104) Foreign exchange loss (89) (4) (116) (76) (532) (501) (1,628) (1,744) Results from operating activities (531) (501) (1,624) (1,741) Fair value gain – outstanding warrant 127 414 230 641 Finance income 25 48 95 68 Finance expense (385) (55) (381) (211) Net finance expense (360) (7) (286) (143) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (764) (94) (1,680) (1,243) Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to: Equity holders of the company (758) (94) (1,675) (1,242) Non-controlling interests (6) - (5) (1) Loss and comprehensive loss for the period (764) (94) (1,680) (1,243) Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company: Basic and diluted (0.001 cent) (0.000 cent) (0.002 cent) (0.001 cent)







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

At 30 September

2019

$’000 At 31 December

2018

$’000 Assets Non-current assets Exploration and evaluation assets 40,220 39,705 Property, plant and equipment 1 2 Trade and other receivables 29 31 Restricted cash 2,182 2,294 42,432 42,032 Current assets Cash and cash on deposit 13,179 6,967 Trade and other receivables 131 100 13,310 7,067 Total assets 55,742 49,099 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 392,170 383,737 Contributed surplus 45,075 45,063 Retained deficit (393,279) (391,604) 43,966 37,196 Non-controlling interests 695 700 Total equity 44,661 37,896 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Decommissioning provision 10,274 10,102 10,274 10,102 Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses 558 622 Derivative financial liabilities 249 479 807 1,101 Total liabilities 11,081 11,203 Total equity and liabilities 55,742 49,099







INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended 30 September 2019

$’000 2018

$’000 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss for the period (1,680) (1,243) Adjustments for: Share based compensation 12 104 Depreciation 1 1 Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (230) (641) Net finance expense 286 143 Effect of exchange rates on operating activities 116 77 Change in non-cash working capital: Trade and other receivables (29) 33 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 23 (118) Net cash used in operating activities (1,501) (1,644) Cash flows from investing activities Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables - 6,028 Interest Received 95 68 Exploration and evaluation assets (515) (76) Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities (420) 6,020 Cash flows from financing activities Net Proceeds from Private Placement 8,433 - Proceeds from the exercise of share options - 167 Net cash generated from financing activities 8,433 167 Change in cash and cash equivalents 6,512 4,543 Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents (300) (26) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,967 2,967 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 13,179 7,484

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

30 September

2019 31 December

2018 $’000 $’000 Cash and cash equivalents 13,179 6,967 Cash on deposit - - 13,179 6,967





All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.