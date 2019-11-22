There were 705 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,339 in the last 365 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd: Filing of Interim Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.
(“Falcon)

Filing of Interim Financial Statements

22 November 2019 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) announces that it has filed its Interim Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019 and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”).

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete unaudited unreviewed Interim Financial Statements and the accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended 30 September 2019, which are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com and on Falcon’s website at www.falconoilandgas.com.

2019 Operational Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$13 million at 30 September 2019 (31 December 2018: US$7 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

             


CONTACT DETAILS:

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.   +353 1 676 8702
Philip O'Quigley, CEO +353 87 814 7042
Anne Flynn, CFO +353 1 676 9162
   
Cenkos Securities plc (NOMAD & Broker)  
Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee +44 131 220 9771



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)

    Three months ended 30
September
2019
$’000 		Three months ended 30
September 2018
$’000		 Nine months ended 30
September 2019
$’000 		Nine months ended 30
September 2018
$’000		  
             
Revenue            
Oil and natural gas revenue   1 - 4 3  
    1 - 4 3  
             
Expenses            
Exploration and evaluation expenses   (36) (35) (185) (114)  
Production and operating expenses   (3) (3) (9) (12)  
Depreciation   (1) - (1) (1)  
General and administrative expenses   (403) (436) (1,305) (1,437)  
Share based compensation   -     (23) (12) (104)  
Foreign exchange loss   (89) (4) (116) (76)  
    (532) (501) (1,628)   (1,744)  
             
Results from operating activities   (531) (501) (1,624) (1,741)  
             
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant   127 414 230 641  
             
Finance income   25 48 95 68  
Finance expense   (385) (55) (381) (211)  
Net finance expense   (360) (7) (286) (143)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period   (764) (94) (1,680) (1,243)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:            
             
Equity holders of the company   (758) (94) (1,675) (1,242)  
Non-controlling interests   (6) - (5) (1)  
             
Loss and comprehensive loss for the period   (764) (94) (1,680) (1,243)  
             
           
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:          
             
Basic and diluted   (0.001 cent) (0.000 cent) (0.002 cent) (0.001 cent)  



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
(Unaudited)

    At 30 September
2019
$’000 		At 31 December
2018
$’000
       
Assets      
Non-current assets      
Exploration and evaluation assets   40,220 39,705
Property, plant and equipment   1 2
Trade and other receivables   29 31
Restricted cash   2,182 2,294
    42,432 42,032
       
Current assets      
Cash and cash on deposit   13,179 6,967
Trade and other receivables   131 100
    13,310 7,067
       
Total assets   55,742 49,099
       
Equity and liabilities      
       
Equity attributable to owners of the parent      
Share capital   392,170 383,737
Contributed surplus   45,075 45,063
Retained deficit   (393,279) (391,604)
    43,966 37,196
Non-controlling interests   695 700
Total equity   44,661 37,896
       
Liabilities       
Non-current liabilities      
Decommissioning provision   10,274 10,102
    10,274 10,102
       
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   558 622
Derivative financial liabilities   249 479
    807 1,101
Total liabilities   11,081 11,203
       
Total equity and liabilities   55,742 49,099



INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)

    Nine months ended 30 September
    2019
$’000 		2018
$’000
       
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss for the period   (1,680) (1,243)
Adjustments for:      
Share based compensation   12 104
Depreciation   1 1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant   (230) (641)
Net finance expense   286 143
Effect of exchange rates on operating activities   116 77
Change in non-cash working capital:      
Trade and other receivables   (29) 33
Accounts payable and accrued expenses   23 (118)
Net cash used in operating activities   (1,501) (1,644)
       
Cash flows from investing activities      
Decrease in cash deposits – other receivables   - 6,028
Interest Received   95 68
Exploration and evaluation assets   (515) (76)
Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities   (420) 6,020
       
Cash flows from financing activities      
Net Proceeds from Private Placement   8,433 -
Proceeds from the exercise of share options   - 167
Net cash generated from financing activities   8,433 167
       
       
Change in cash and cash equivalents   6,512 4,543
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents   (300) (26)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   6,967 2,967
       
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period   13,179 7,484

Cash and cash on deposit

Cash and cash equivalents includes cash on hand, deposits held on call with banks, other short term highly liquid investments with initial maturities of three months or less at inception and bank overdrafts where a legal right of offset exists. Cash on deposit represents cash on deposit with a maturity in excess of three months.

  30 September
2019 		31 December
2018
  $’000 $’000
     
Cash and cash equivalents 13,179 6,967
Cash on deposit - -
  13,179 6,967


All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Primary Logo

