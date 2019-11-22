Jen Gaudet Coaching Services to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CYPRESS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Without boundaries in our life, we allow everyone else to control our time, our purpose and our destiny. Boundaries are the "fences" that keep us safe, respected, and protected as well as provide a sense of privacy when it's needed.

Of course, knowing how and when to set boundaries isn't always the easiest task.

Jen Gaudet is the author of the #1 International Best Seller Over My Dead Body: The Art of Saying NO. The book offers readers a step-by step process to established clear boundaries that will serve you in every area of your life.

“Loving ourselves is often the hardest thing to do,” says Gaudet. “When we set healthy boundaries, we are actually being respectful not only to others, but maybe even more importantly, to ourselves. When you are done reading this book you will emerge as someone who knows, in a healthy way, the art of saying NO!”

Gaudet says that as a society, we’ve been told that if we don't say yes, we're not a team player, or if we take care of ourselves then we're selfish, that's it not OK to put our wants or needs first at any time. This is why we have so much burnout and compassion fatigue in healthcare.

“It's fear,” says Gaudet. “We don't say no because we're afraid. Boundaries is about learning when to let go, when to hold on, and how to maintain your focus and keep moving forward. My passion is helping people to learn how to say ‘no’ from a place of love and service. Saying no is actually saying yes to you.”

Formerly in sports medicine, Gaudet, noticed elite athletes know the things that aren't going to serve them and aren't going to meet their goals.

“What separates the best of the best and the most successful from everyone else is the ability to say no,” says Gaudet. “When you don't say no and you're overwhelmed, you're less efficient. You can't put as good quality work as when you have time and space to do so.

Gaudet coaches business owners to set boundaries to shift from scarcity to abundance.

“It's a different mindset to get your first success and then maintain success,” says Gaudet. “Positivity and negativity can't coexist. We just have to find a way to flip the switch.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Jen Gaudet in an interview with Jim Masters on November 26th at 12pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit https://jengaudetcoaching.com/.

Over My Dead Body: The Art of Saying NO is available on Amazon



