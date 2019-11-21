BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs
/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2019. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2019 or December 31, 2019, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.
These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodical (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.
We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2019, on or about December 20, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 31, 2019, payable on January 6, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2020.
|Fund Name
|Fund Ticker
|Estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit
|Net asset value (NAV) per unit at Nov 15, 2019
|Estimated annual reinvested capital gains as % of NAV at Nov 15, 2019
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBH
|-
|18.858459
|0.00
|%
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF
|CBO
|-
|18.614824
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF
|CDZ
|-
|28.283854
|0.00
|%
|iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF
|CEW
|0.10832
|13.761162
|0.79
|%
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL
|-
|12.324135
|0.00
|%
|iShares Gold Bullion ETF
|CGL.C
|-
|16.829954
|0.00
|%
|iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF
|CGR
|0.35552
|31.555151
|1.13
|%
|iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CHB
|-
|18.357942
|0.00
|%
|iShares International Fundamental Index ETF
|CIE
|0.34785
|19.952120
|1.74
|%
|iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|CIF
|0.16699
|27.868811
|0.60
|%
|iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CJP
|-
|15.153396
|0.00
|%
|iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLF
|-
|17.884782
|0.00
|%
|iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF
|CLG
|-
|18.553308
|0.00
|%
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU
|1.43326
|35.609716
|4.02
|%
|iShares US Fundamental Index ETF
|CLU.C
|0.83240
|40.785203
|2.04
|%
|iShares Premium Money Market ETF
|CMR
|-
|50.037339
|0.00
|%
|iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF
|COW
|0.68608
|42.679498
|1.61
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF
|CPD
|-
|12.127499
|0.00
|%
|iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF
|CRQ
|0.31097
|16.511889
|1.88
|%
|iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CSD
|-
|17.560178
|0.00
|%
|iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CUD
|2.29386
|45.194606
|5.08
|%
|iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF
|CVD
|-
|18.463042
|0.00
|%
|iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF
|CWO
|1.02090
|36.815743
|2.77
|%
|iShares Global Water Index ETF
|CWW
|0.70459
|38.633665
|1.82
|%
|iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|CYH
|1.25128
|20.558577
|6.09
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF
|DXB
|0.27448
|20.854841
|1.32
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|DXC
|0.00116
|24.630789
|0.00
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF
|DXF
|-
|27.576904
|0.00
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF
|DXG
|1.16755
|35.361853
|3.30
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF
|DXO
|-
|20.845319
|0.00
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF
|DXP
|-
|18.584579
|0.00
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF
|DXU
|1.71192
|34.714884
|4.93
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF
|DXV
|-
|19.935435
|0.00
|%
|Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
|DXZ
|0.21309(2)
|25.511135
|0.84
|%
|iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF
|FIE
|0.01162
|7.303334
|0.16
|%
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR
|-
|8.938626
|0.00
|%
|iShares Silver Bullion ETF
|SVR.C
|-
|8.756530
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF
|XAW
|-
|27.630068
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)
|XAW.U
|-
|20.897829
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XBAL
|-
|23.588699
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF
|XBB
|-
|31.990922
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF
|XBM
|-
|10.934720
|0.00
|%
|iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XCB
|-
|21.712252
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XCD
|0.38073
|38.751157
|0.98
|%
|iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF
|XCG
|-
|36.323824
|0.00
|%
|iShares China Index ETF
|XCH
|-
|26.049886
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XCNS
|0.01079
|20.458936
|0.05
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF
|XCS
|-
|14.335593
|0.00
|%
|iShares Canadian Value Index ETF
|XCV
|0.55523
|26.775283
|2.07
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDG
|0.16686
|21.652726
|0.77
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDG.U
|-
|16.418287
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDGH
|0.31738
|22.434427
|1.41
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDIV
|0.08882
|22.377884
|0.40
|%
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF
|XDU
|0.08066
|23.460505
|0.34
|%
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)
|XDU.U
|-
|17.780291
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XDUH
|-
|23.132341
|0.00
|%
|iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF
|XDV
|-
|26.020559
|0.00
|%
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEB
|-
|20.760912
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF
|XEC
|-
|26.515191
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEC.U
|-
|20.054603
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF
|XEF
|0.01879
|31.348443
|0.06
|%
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)
|XEF.U
|-
|23.710200
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF
|XEG
|-
|8.667127
|0.00
|%
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XEH
|0.56875
|26.116091
|2.18
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF
|XEI
|-
|22.219220
|0.00
|%
|iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XEM
|0.02429
|31.834653
|0.08
|%
|iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF
|XEN
|-
|26.347705
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio
|XEQT
|0.03135
|21.342782
|0.15
|%
|iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF
|XESG
|0.02775
|20.910085
|0.13
|%
|iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF
|XEU
|-
|24.372875
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFA
|-
|28.698382
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF
|XFC
|-
|25.186838
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFF
|-
|24.923732
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XFH
|0.45691
|24.065345
|1.90
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF
|XFI
|-
|23.206306
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF
|XFN
|-
|40.754294
|0.00
|%
|iShares Floating Rate Index ETF
|XFR
|-
|20.131370
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF
|XFS
|-
|29.125981
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)
|XFS.U
|-
|22.029256
|0.00
|%
|iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF
|XGB
|-
|22.307031
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF
|XGD
|-
|14.925089
|0.00
|%
|iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGGB
|-
|21.118387
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XGI
|0.22030
|35.282410
|0.62
|%
|iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio
|XGRO
|0.04150
|21.242754
|0.20
|%
|iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|XHB
|-
|20.877485
|0.00
|%
|iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHC
|0.68586
|51.852258
|1.32
|%
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHD
|2.12591
|30.298300
|7.02
|%
|iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF
|XHU
|0.62376
|26.105690
|2.39
|%
|iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XHY
|-
|19.143320
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|XIC
|0.21990
|27.148410
|0.81
|%
|iShares India Index ETF
|XID
|-
|38.008822
|0.00
|%
|iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIG
|-
|24.242390
|0.00
|%
|iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XIN
|0.72419
|27.462484
|2.64
|%
|iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio
|XINC
|0.00946
|20.162450
|0.05
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF
|XIT
|-
|27.158279
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|XIU
|-
|25.766137
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF
|XLB
|-
|25.787593
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF
|XMA
|-
|14.126029
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF
|XMC
|-
|20.346677
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)
|XMC.U
|-
|15.389086
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF
|XMD
|0.34680
|26.250818
|1.32
|%
|iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMH
|-
|19.283548
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF
|XMI
|-
|37.971665
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XML
|0.35618
|24.574211
|1.45
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XMM
|0.03788
|27.995657
|0.14
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMS
|0.11552
|28.347732
|0.41
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF
|XMTM
|-
|20.024881
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF
|XMU
|0.48007
|57.564410
|0.83
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)
|XMU.U
|-
|43.538475
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF
|XMV
|0.13405
|32.561878
|0.41
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF
|XMW
|0.03168
|44.862913
|0.07
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XMY
|-
|26.067102
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XPF
|-
|16.700353
|0.00
|%
|iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XQB
|-
|21.133438
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF
|XQLT
|-
|21.285896
|0.00
|%
|iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XQQ
|0.65499
|66.476803
|0.99
|%
|iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF
|XRB
|0.00332
|25.245193
|0.01
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF
|XRE
|0.05750
|20.078004
|0.29
|%
|iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|XSAB
|0.00103
|20.508976
|0.01
|%
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSB
|-
|27.550372
|0.00
|%
|iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSC
|-
|19.852966
|0.00
|%
|iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSE
|-
|20.634156
|0.00
|%
|iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|XSEA
|-
|20.969587
|0.00
|%
|iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|XSEM
|-
|19.831069
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF
|XSH
|-
|19.284336
|0.00
|%
|iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF
|XSI
|-
|19.000074
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF
|XSMC
|-
|21.454136
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSMH
|-
|21.523846
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSP
|0.26892
|34.689346
|0.78
|%
|iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF
|XSQ
|-
|19.509561
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF
|XST
|0.72031
|63.860992
|1.13
|%
|iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF
|XSTB
|-
|20.039816
|0.00
|%
|iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XSU
|-
|33.148459
|0.00
|%
|iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF
|XSUS
|-
|21.973967
|0.00
|%
|iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF
|XTR
|-
|11.200230
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)
|XUH
|-
|28.164770
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF
|XUS
|0.07247
|51.581846
|0.14
|%
|iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)
|XUS.U
|-
|39.013608
|0.00
|%
|iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF
|XUT
|-
|26.494435
|0.00
|%
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF
|XUU
|0.02299
|31.313152
|0.07
|%
|iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)
|XUU.U
|-
|23.683509
|0.00
|%
|iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF
|XVLU
|-
|22.138902
|0.00
|%
|iShares MSCI World Index ETF
|XWD
|-
|55.174278
|0.00
|%
(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U
(2) BlackRock Canada has announced an upcoming 3:1 unit split of DXZ for Record Date December 16, 2019. The estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit does not account for the unit split.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.
Forward-looking information
This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2019 (the iShares Funds’ tax year end) or December 31, 2019 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares Funds, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.
