BlackRock® Canada Announces Estimated 2019 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for the iShares® ETFs

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the estimated 2019 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only, as of October 31, 2019. As these are estimated amounts, the final capital gains distributions may change by the Funds' December 15, 2019 or December 31, 2019, in the case of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”), tax year-end.



These estimates are for the annual non-cash capital gains distributions, which are typically reinvested in additional units of the respective funds at the year-end, and do not include estimates of ongoing periodical (e.g. monthly, quarterly, semi-annually or annual) cash distribution amounts. The additional units will be immediately consolidated with the previously outstanding units such that the number of outstanding units following the distribution will equal the number of units outstanding prior to the distribution.

We expect to announce the final annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the ongoing cash distribution amounts, as applicable, for 2019, on or about December 20, 2019. The record date for the 2019 annual distributions will be December 31, 2019, payable on January 6, 2020. The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2019, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to brokers (through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or “CDS”) in early 2020.

Fund Name Fund Ticker Estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit Net asset value (NAV) per unit at Nov 15, 2019 Estimated annual reinvested capital gains as % of NAV at Nov 15, 2019 iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBH - 18.858459 0.00 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETF CBO - 18.614824 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF CDZ - 28.283854 0.00 % iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETF CEW 0.10832 13.761162 0.79 % iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL - 12.324135 0.00 % iShares Gold Bullion ETF CGL.C - 16.829954 0.00 % iShares Global Real Estate Index ETF CGR 0.35552 31.555151 1.13 % iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CHB - 18.357942 0.00 % iShares International Fundamental Index ETF CIE 0.34785 19.952120 1.74 % iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETF CIF 0.16699 27.868811 0.60 % iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CJP - 15.153396 0.00 % iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLF - 17.884782 0.00 % iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETF CLG - 18.553308 0.00 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU 1.43326 35.609716 4.02 % iShares US Fundamental Index ETF CLU.C 0.83240 40.785203 2.04 % iShares Premium Money Market ETF CMR - 50.037339 0.00 % iShares Global Agriculture Index ETF COW 0.68608 42.679498 1.61 % iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETF CPD - 12.127499 0.00 % iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETF CRQ 0.31097 16.511889 1.88 % iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged) CSD - 17.560178 0.00 % iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CUD 2.29386 45.194606 5.08 % iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF CVD - 18.463042 0.00 % iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETF CWO 1.02090 36.815743 2.77 % iShares Global Water Index ETF CWW 0.70459 38.633665 1.82 % iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) CYH 1.25128 20.558577 6.09 % Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETF DXB 0.27448 20.854841 1.32 % Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETF DXC 0.00116 24.630789 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETF DXF - 27.576904 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETF DXG 1.16755 35.361853 3.30 % Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETF DXO - 20.845319 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETF DXP - 18.584579 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETF DXU 1.71192 34.714884 4.93 % Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF DXV - 19.935435 0.00 % Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF DXZ 0.21309(2) 25.511135 0.84 % iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETF FIE 0.01162 7.303334 0.16 % iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR - 8.938626 0.00 % iShares Silver Bullion ETF SVR.C - 8.756530 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF XAW - 27.630068 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1) XAW.U - 20.897829 0.00 % iShares Core Balanced ETF Portfolio XBAL - 23.588699 0.00 % iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETF XBB - 31.990922 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF XBM - 10.934720 0.00 % iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETF XCB - 21.712252 0.00 % iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XCD 0.38073 38.751157 0.98 % iShares Canadian Growth Index ETF XCG - 36.323824 0.00 % iShares China Index ETF XCH - 26.049886 0.00 % iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF Portfolio XCNS 0.01079 20.458936 0.05 % iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETF XCS - 14.335593 0.00 % iShares Canadian Value Index ETF XCV 0.55523 26.775283 2.07 % iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF XDG 0.16686 21.652726 0.77 % iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDG.U - 16.418287 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDGH 0.31738 22.434427 1.41 % iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETF XDIV 0.08882 22.377884 0.40 % iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF XDU 0.08066 23.460505 0.34 % iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU.U - 17.780291 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XDUH - 23.132341 0.00 % iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF XDV - 26.020559 0.00 % iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEB - 20.760912 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF XEC - 26.515191 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1) XEC.U - 20.054603 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF XEF 0.01879 31.348443 0.06 % iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1) XEF.U - 23.710200 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETF XEG - 8.667127 0.00 % iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XEH 0.56875 26.116091 2.18 % iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF XEI - 22.219220 0.00 % iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XEM 0.02429 31.834653 0.08 % iShares Jantzi Social Index ETF XEN - 26.347705 0.00 % iShares Core Equity ETF Portfolio XEQT 0.03135 21.342782 0.15 % iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETF XESG 0.02775 20.910085 0.13 % iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF XEU - 24.372875 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFA - 28.698382 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETF XFC - 25.186838 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFF - 24.923732 0.00 % iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XFH 0.45691 24.065345 1.90 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF XFI - 23.206306 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETF XFN - 40.754294 0.00 % iShares Floating Rate Index ETF XFR - 20.131370 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF XFS - 29.125981 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1) XFS.U - 22.029256 0.00 % iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETF XGB - 22.307031 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETF XGD - 14.925089 0.00 % iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGGB - 21.118387 0.00 % iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XGI 0.22030 35.282410 0.62 % iShares Core Growth ETF Portfolio XGRO 0.04150 21.242754 0.20 % iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETF XHB - 20.877485 0.00 % iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHC 0.68586 51.852258 1.32 % iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHD 2.12591 30.298300 7.02 % iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF XHU 0.62376 26.105690 2.39 % iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XHY - 19.143320 0.00 % iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF XIC 0.21990 27.148410 0.81 % iShares India Index ETF XID - 38.008822 0.00 % iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIG - 24.242390 0.00 % iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XIN 0.72419 27.462484 2.64 % iShares Core Income Balanced ETF Portfolio XINC 0.00946 20.162450 0.05 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETF XIT - 27.158279 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF XIU - 25.766137 0.00 % iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETF XLB - 25.787593 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETF XMA - 14.126029 0.00 % iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF XMC - 20.346677 0.00 % iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1) XMC.U - 15.389086 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETF XMD 0.34680 26.250818 1.32 % iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMH - 19.283548 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF XMI - 37.971665 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XML 0.35618 24.574211 1.45 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETF XMM 0.03788 27.995657 0.14 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMS 0.11552 28.347732 0.41 % iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETF XMTM - 20.024881 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF XMU 0.48007 57.564410 0.83 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1) XMU.U - 43.538475 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF XMV 0.13405 32.561878 0.41 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF XMW 0.03168 44.862913 0.07 % iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XMY - 26.067102 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XPF - 16.700353 0.00 % iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XQB - 21.133438 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETF XQLT - 21.285896 0.00 % iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XQQ 0.65499 66.476803 0.99 % iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETF XRB 0.00332 25.245193 0.01 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF XRE 0.05750 20.078004 0.29 % iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETF XSAB 0.00103 20.508976 0.01 % iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSB - 27.550372 0.00 % iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSC - 19.852966 0.00 % iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSE - 20.634156 0.00 % iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETF XSEA - 20.969587 0.00 % iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF XSEM - 19.831069 0.00 % iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETF XSH - 19.284336 0.00 % iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETF XSI - 19.000074 0.00 % iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF XSMC - 21.454136 0.00 % iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSMH - 21.523846 0.00 % iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSP 0.26892 34.689346 0.78 % iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETF XSQ - 19.509561 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETF XST 0.72031 63.860992 1.13 % iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF XSTB - 20.039816 0.00 % iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSU - 33.148459 0.00 % iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETF XSUS - 21.973967 0.00 % iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETF XTR - 11.200230 0.00 % iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XUH - 28.164770 0.00 % iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF XUS 0.07247 51.581846 0.14 % iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1) XUS.U - 39.013608 0.00 % iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETF XUT - 26.494435 0.00 % iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF XUU 0.02299 31.313152 0.07 % iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1) XUU.U - 23.683509 0.00 % iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETF XVLU - 22.138902 0.00 % iShares MSCI World Index ETF XWD - 55.174278 0.00 %

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U

(2) BlackRock Canada has announced an upcoming 3:1 unit split of DXZ for Record Date December 16, 2019. The estimated annual reinvested capital gains per unit does not account for the unit split.

Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca .

Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to the annual reinvested capital gains distributions for the iShares Funds. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from the estimated distributions set forth in this notice. Factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions between now and December 15, 2019 (the iShares Funds’ tax year end) or December 31, 2019 in the case of CMR, include, but are not limited to: the actual amounts of distributions received by the iShares Funds; the actual amounts of capital gains generated from sales of securities; trading activity within the iShares Funds, including buying and selling of securities; index changes which cause rebalancing within the iShares Funds; and subscription and redemption activity.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock .

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.96 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.





Contact for Media:

Maeve Hannigan

T – 416-643-4058

Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.