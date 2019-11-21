Epsilon Corporate Q&A Conference Call
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPSN) was pleased to have been chosen as one of the presenters at the IDEAS conference in Dallas yesterday. Additionally, as previously announced Epsilon has scheduled a brief Q&A conference call with the management team on Monday November 25th at 10:00am CST to discuss third quarter results. If you wish to call in and listen to the call or join the queue to ask a question, please use the participant information below:
Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title.
|Moderator Name:
|Epsilon Energy
|Company Name:
|Epsilon Energy LTD
|Event Conference Title:
|Epsilon Shareholders Q&A
|Time Zone:
|Central Time (US & Canada)
|Start Time/Date:
|10:00 Monday, November 25, 2019
|Duration:
|60 minutes
|Confirmation Code:
|3863339
|Location
|Purpose
|Phone Type
|Phone Number
|Spain
|Participant
|Tollfree/Freephone
|900834258
|Spain , Madrid
|Participant
|Local
|+34 (91) 0602869
|United States , Montgomery
|Participant
|Local
|+1 334-777-6978
|United States/Canada
|Participant
|Tollfree/Freephone
|800-367-2403
About Epsilon
Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.
Contact Information:
281-670-0002
Michael Raleigh
Chief Executive Officer
Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com
