Epsilon Corporate Q&A Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:EPSN) was pleased to have been chosen as one of the presenters at the IDEAS conference in Dallas yesterday. Additionally, as previously announced Epsilon has scheduled a brief Q&A conference call with the management team on Monday November 25th at 10:00am CST to discuss third quarter results. If you wish to call in and listen to the call or join the queue to ask a question, please use the participant information below:

Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time. When prompted, provide the confirmation code or event title.

Moderator Name: Epsilon Energy Company Name: Epsilon Energy LTD Event Conference Title: Epsilon Shareholders Q&A Time Zone: Central Time (US & Canada) Start Time/Date: 10:00 Monday, November 25, 2019 Duration: 60 minutes Confirmation Code: 3863339





Location Purpose Phone Type Phone Number Spain Participant Tollfree/Freephone 900834258 Spain , Madrid Participant Local +34 (91) 0602869 United States , Montgomery Participant Local +1 334-777-6978 United States/Canada Participant Tollfree/Freephone 800-367-2403

About Epsilon



Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania and the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Michael Raleigh

Chief Executive Officer

Michael.Raleigh@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.