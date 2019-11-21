CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Announces its Forward-Looking 2020 Global Executive Leadership Summits Theme

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership by and for technology executives, has released its lineup of 30+ summits in North America and Europe for 2020.



The theme for HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits in 2020 is: “Enterprise 2025: Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent to Execute World-Class Strategies.”

HMG Strategy has long been known as the most trusted career acceleration platform for high-achieving C-suite executives and technology leaders. The foundation of more than 400,000 executives in the HMG Strategy community would not be possible without the various events which feature high-profile speakers delivering superlative thought leadership on leading, reinventing and reimagining the business in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“Thanks to the unprecedented acceleration of innovation and the influence this has on business transformation, there has never been a better time to be a technology leader,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In order to succeed, CIOs and technology executives need to draw upon courageous leadership and an innovative mindset to help the business to succeed now and into the future.”

The company’s flagship event, the 2020 CIO Summit of America, will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York on March 26, 2020. The event, which is now open for registration, will bring together the industry’s top minds as they explore the pioneering mindset and bold leadership skills that are required by technology executives to foster a culture of innovation and execute on winning strategies with the CEO and the Board of Directors.

Global Innovation Summits

Bold leadership capabilities are needed to foster a culture of innovation and carry out winning strategies. Trailblazers that lead, reimagine and reinvent the business are well-positioned to follow through with world-class strategies.

These methods for transformation are identified and presented by speakers at HMG Strategy’s Global Innovation Summits. The two events in this series are listed below:

CIO Summits

One of the most important building blocks of HMG Strategy’s distinctive business model is its CIO Executive Leadership Summit series. This series is tailor-made for CIOs and technology executives seeking fresh ideas for innovating, disrupting and reinventing their company’s go-to-market strategies. This series has a global reach, with speakers representing companies from across the globe.

Many of these events, listed below, are now open for registration:

CISO Summits

Akin to the CIO Executive Leadership Summits, HMG Strategy also hosts a series of events that cater to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other security leaders. Speakers at these events include the top names in cybersecurity who share their insights on effective ways to drive secure innovation in the enterprise, along with recommendations for strengthening their professional brands as security leaders.

The three planned events in the CISO Executive Leadership Summit series are listed below:

Stay Connected

As the HMG Strategy summit schedule develops, high-profile speakers are confirmed, and precise locations are determined. Please follow the updates on the website here. Landing pages for the event links above will show the most updated information about the summits.



About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.

Tom Hoffman

203-221-2702

TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com

