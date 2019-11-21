CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Announces its Forward-Looking 2020 Global Executive Leadership Summits Theme
/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership by and for technology executives, has released its lineup of 30+ summits in North America and Europe for 2020.
The theme for HMG Strategy’s Executive Leadership Summits in 2020 is: “Enterprise 2025: Lead, Reimagine, Reinvent to Execute World-Class Strategies.”
HMG Strategy has long been known as the most trusted career acceleration platform for high-achieving C-suite executives and technology leaders. The foundation of more than 400,000 executives in the HMG Strategy community would not be possible without the various events which feature high-profile speakers delivering superlative thought leadership on leading, reinventing and reimagining the business in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
“Thanks to the unprecedented acceleration of innovation and the influence this has on business transformation, there has never been a better time to be a technology leader,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “In order to succeed, CIOs and technology executives need to draw upon courageous leadership and an innovative mindset to help the business to succeed now and into the future.”
The company’s flagship event, the 2020 CIO Summit of America, will be held at the Grand Hyatt New York in New York on March 26, 2020. The event, which is now open for registration, will bring together the industry’s top minds as they explore the pioneering mindset and bold leadership skills that are required by technology executives to foster a culture of innovation and execute on winning strategies with the CEO and the Board of Directors.
Global Innovation Summits
Bold leadership capabilities are needed to foster a culture of innovation and carry out winning strategies. Trailblazers that lead, reimagine and reinvent the business are well-positioned to follow through with world-class strategies.
These methods for transformation are identified and presented by speakers at HMG Strategy’s Global Innovation Summits. The two events in this series are listed below:
2020 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit
February 11, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Menlo Park, CA
2020 New York Global Innovation Summit
August 20, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - New York, NY
CIO Summits
One of the most important building blocks of HMG Strategy’s distinctive business model is its CIO Executive Leadership Summit series. This series is tailor-made for CIOs and technology executives seeking fresh ideas for innovating, disrupting and reinventing their company’s go-to-market strategies. This series has a global reach, with speakers representing companies from across the globe.
Many of these events, listed below, are now open for registration:
2020 Charlotte CIO Executive Leadership Summit
February 06, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Charlotte, NC
2020 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit
February 13, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Scottsdale, AZ
2020 Chicago CIO Executive Leadership Summit
March 05, 2020, 8 AM-5:30 PM - Chicago, IL
2020 Florida CIO Executive Leadership Summit
March 12, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Championsgate, FL
2020 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit
April 02, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Dallas, TX
2020 New Jersey CIO Executive Leadership Summit
April 09, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - New Brunswick, NJ
2020 San Francisco CIO Executive Leadership Summit
April 23, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - San Francisco, CA
2020 Seattle CIO Executive Leadership Summit
May 14, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Seattle, WA
2020 London CIO Executive Leadership Summit
May 21, 2020, 8 AM-5:30 PM - London, England
2020 Toronto CIO Executive Leadership Summit
June 03, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Toronto, Ontario
2020 Atlanta CIO Executive Leadership Summit
August 13, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Atlanta, GA
2020 Silicon Valley CIO Executive Leadership Summit
August 27, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Menlo Park, CA
2020 Denver CIO Executive Leadership Summit
September 03, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Denver, CO
2020 Boston CIO Executive Leadership Summit
September 10, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Boston, MA
2020 Philadelphia CIO Executive Leadership Summit
September 15, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Philadelphia, PA
2020 Minneapolis CIO Executive Leadership Summit
September 22, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Minneapolis, MN
2020 St. Louis CIO Executive Leadership Summit
October 01, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - St. Louis, MO
2020 Washington, D.C. CIO Executive Leadership Summit
October 06, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Washington, D.C.
2020 Detroit CIO Executive Leadership Summit
October 08, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Dearborn, MI
2020 Greenwich CIO Executive Leadership Summit
October 15, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Greenwich, CT
2020 Southern California CIO Executive Leadership Summit
October 29, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Huntington Beach, CA
2020 San Diego Technology Executive Leadership Summit
November 12, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - San Diego, CA
2020 Financial Services CIO Executive Leadership Summit
December 03, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - New York, NY
CISO Summits
Akin to the CIO Executive Leadership Summits, HMG Strategy also hosts a series of events that cater to Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other security leaders. Speakers at these events include the top names in cybersecurity who share their insights on effective ways to drive secure innovation in the enterprise, along with recommendations for strengthening their professional brands as security leaders.
The three planned events in the CISO Executive Leadership Summit series are listed below:
2020 Silicon Valley CISO Executive Leadership Summit
March 19, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Menlo Park, CA
2020 New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit
May 07, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - New York, NY
2020 Washington, D.C. CISO Executive Leadership Summit
September 17, 2020, 7:30 AM-5:30 PM - Washington, D.C.
Stay Connected
As the HMG Strategy summit schedule develops, high-profile speakers are confirmed, and precise locations are determined. Please follow the updates on the website here. Landing pages for the event links above will show the most updated information about the summits.
About HMG Strategy
HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.
The HMG Strategy global network consists of more than 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.
To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here.
Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com
