The Mississauga Food Bank & Whole Foods Market® Square One partner for a community food drive on Saturday, November 30

Customers encouraged to donate non-perishable items and Whole Foods Market will match with a unit of product donation to the Food Bank

What: Whole Foods Market Square One and The Mississauga Food Bank are hosting a food drive for the Mississauga community on Saturday, November 30, from 11:00am – 3:00pm. For every unit of non-perishable goods donated, Whole Foods Market & select supplier partners will match the donation by unit, with all items going to feed neighbours in need throughout the holiday season..

The Mississauga Food Bank’s objective is to provide adequate food from all categories of Canada’s Food Guide and appreciates the support from its community and partners. Also showing support on event day are members of the Peel Regional Police’s 11th Division. Officers will be onsite to help collect donations from members of the public.

Thousands of individuals and families across Mississauga rely on the Food Bank every day and the Food Bank provides food for over 242,000 meals each month. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Whole Foods Market and Peel Regional Police to collect much needed donations of food for hungry neighbours in our city,” said Meghan Nicholls, Executive Director of The Mississauga Food Bank. “With 96% of our support coming from individuals, community and corporate partners, we're incredibly thankful for the generosity of caring companies like Whole Foods. By coming together as a community, we can ensure there’s enough food to keep up with the growing need in our city.”

When: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Where: Whole Foods Market Square One; 155 Square One Drive, Mississauga, 905-275-9393



About Mississauga Food Bank

The Mississauga Food Bank is the central food bank in Mississauga. Through its network of 41+ agencies – including neighbourhood food banks, hot meal programs, and breakfast clubs – they distribute food for over 2.9 million meals each year. To learn more, visit themississaugafoodbank.org.

About Whole Foods Market®

For almost 40 years, Whole Foods Market has been the world’s leading natural and organic foods retailer. As the first national certified organic grocer, Whole Foods Market has more than 500 stores in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. To learn more about Whole Foods Market, please visit https://media.wholefoodsmarket.com/ .

