JobDiva Announces Implementation of E-Verify’s V30 Modernization, Weeks Ahead of Deadline

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JobDiva is glad to announce the release and implementation of E-Verify’s V30 Modernization, several weeks ahead of the deadline.



JobDiva is a pioneer in E-Verify partnership, having helped the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) debug some of its early features and releases. JobDiva has partnered with E-Verify since 2016, and the V30 Modernization represents a deepening of that partnership.

With E-Verify’s V30 Modernization released, JobDiva’s clients will have access to new features and a more modern interface. Notable changes include: automatically closed Employment Authorized (EA) cases; dual Tentative Nonconfirmation (TNC) results for the DHS and Social Security Administration (SSA); the ability to scan and upload a passport photo digitally; the ability to create draft cases before submitting a case; and more.

“JobDiva has been a leader in integrating E-Verify directly into our groundbreaking platform. We are proud of our continued partnership with the E-Verify program,” said Diya Obeid, JobDiva’s CEO and Founder. “This year’s E-Verify Modernization is an exciting refresh and redesign of E-Verify’s technology. It is a delight to offer these innovations to our clients way in advance of the deadline.”

JobDiva is the global leader in Talent Acquisition, Talent Management and Applicant Tracking technology, delivered as an AI-powered SaaS solution to the staffing and recruitment industry.

Contact:

Alec Niedenthal

Lead Copywriter, JobDiva

+1 212-306-0658

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7201ede3-51d5-40cc-a717-bb2a8f4ef131

