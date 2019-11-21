Mesoblast to Host Analyst Call on Financial Results for First Quarter Ended September 30, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, will host an analyst call to discuss the financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The webcast will begin at 4.30pm EST Monday, November 25, 2019; 8.30am AEDT Tuesday, November 26, 2019.



The live webcast can be accessed via https://webcasting.boardroom.media/broadcast/5dcdf529dbec873524b6116b

To access the call only, dial 1 855 881 1339 (U.S.), 1800 870 643 or 1800 809 971 ( Australia) or +61 2 9007 3187 (outside of the U.S. and Australia). The conference identification code is 10002927.

The archived webcast will be available on the Investor page of www.mesoblast.com

About Mesoblast

Mesoblast Limited (ASX: MSB; Nasdaq: MESO) is a world leader in developing allogeneic (off-the-shelf) cellular medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary cell therapy technology platform to establish a broad portfolio of commercial products and late-stage product candidates. Two products have been commercialized in Japan and Europe by its licensees, and it has established commercial partnerships in Europe and China for certain Phase 3 assets. In the United States, Mesoblast has initiated submission of a rolling Biologics License Application to the FDA to seek approval of its product candidate for acute graft versus host disease following a successful Phase 3 trial, and is completing Phase 3 trials for its advanced heart failure and chronic low back pain product candidates. Mesoblast’s proprietary manufacturing process yields industrial-scale, frozen, off-the-shelf, cellular medicines based on its mesenchymal lineage cell platform technology. These cell therapies, with defined pharmaceutical release criteria, are planned to be readily available to patients worldwide. Mesoblast has locations in Melbourne, New York, Singapore and Texas and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (MSB) and on the Nasdaq (MESO). For more information, please see www.mesoblast.com , LinkedIn: Mesoblast Limited and Twitter: @Mesoblast

