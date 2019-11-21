Harvard Bioscience to attend Benchmark’s 8th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference

/EIN News/ -- HOLLISTON, Mass., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO), today announced that Jim Green, Chairman, President and CEO, and Michael Rossi, CFO will attend The Benchmark Company’s 8th Annual Discovery One-on-One Conference to be held on December 4, 2019 at the New York Athletic Club.



A copy of the materials to be presented at the conference will be available on the investor relations page of the Harvard Bioscience website on December 4, 2019.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories, to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical research organizations. With operations in North America and Europe, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com .

Investor Contact

Michael Rossi

Chief Financial Officer

(508) 893-8999

mrossi@harvardbioscience.com



