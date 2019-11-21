Ooma to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced participation in the following investor conferences.



Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Technology Conference, Scottsdale, Arizona

Management is scheduled to meet with investors December 3, 2019.

UBS Global TMT Conference, New York, New York

Management is scheduled to meet with investors December 10, 2019 and present at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast as live audio and available for replay from the Events & Presentation page of the Investor Relations section of Ooma’s website, https://investors.ooma.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

Media

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693



