Ooma Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

Business Services Revenue up 67%, Driven by Organic Growth and Broadsmart

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc. (NYSE: OOMA), a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today released financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2020 ended October 31, 2019.



Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue : Total revenue was $39.6 million, up 21% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $36.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 24% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services.

: Total revenue was $39.6 million, up 21% year-over-year. Subscription and services revenue increased to $36.5 million and was 92% of total revenue, driven by 24% year-over-year growth in combined Ooma Business and Ooma Residential services. Net Income/Loss : GAAP net loss was $6.8 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss includes a $3.1 million charge relating to certain restructuring activities taken at the end of the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period.

: GAAP net loss was $6.8 million, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, compared to GAAP net loss of $3.5 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter fiscal 2019. GAAP net loss includes a $3.1 million charge relating to certain restructuring activities taken at the end of the quarter. Non-GAAP net income was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, compared to a loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million, compared to ($0.2) million loss in third quarter fiscal 2019.

For more information about non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA, see the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation provided in this release.

“Ooma delivered strong results for the third quarter of our 2020 fiscal year”, said Eric Stang, chief executive officer. “We achieved 21% year-over-year revenue growth, driven primarily by 67% growth in subscription services revenues from business customers, and an important milestone with non-GAAP profitability. We also took actions in Q3 to strengthen our focus on serving and growing business customers going forward”.

Business Outlook:

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, Ooma expects to report:

Total revenue in the range of $39.6 million to $40.3 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $3.2 million to $3.6 million and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.15 to $0.17.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $0.0 million to $0.4 million and non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.00 to $0.02.

For the full fiscal year 2020, Ooma expects to report:

Total revenue in the range of $150.5 million to $151.2 million.

GAAP net loss in the range of $19.8 million to $20.2 million, and GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.94 to $0.96.

Non-GAAP net loss in the range of $1.4 million to $1.8 million, and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.06 to $0.08.

The following is a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) and GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share to non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per share guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter ending January 31, 2020 and the fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (in millions, except per share data):

Projected range Three Months Ending Fiscal Year Ending January 31, 2020 January 31, 2020 (unaudited) GAAP net loss ($3.2)-($3.6) ($19.8)-($20.2) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3.2 13.2 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.4 1.5 Restructuring charges — 3.1 Litigation costs — 0.6 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $0.0-$0.4 ($1.4)-($1.8) GAAP net loss per share ($0.15)-($0.17) ($0.94)-($0.96) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.15 0.63 Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.02 0.07 Restructuring charges — 0.15 Litigation costs — 0.03 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $0.00-$0.02 ($0.06)-($0.08) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share amounts: Basic 21.6 21.1 Diluted 22.5 21.1





Conference Call Information: Ooma will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time today, November 21, 2019. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from the company's website prior to the conference call. Parties in the United States and Canada can access the call by dialing +1 (833) 233-4456, using conference ID “Ooma Third Quarter”. International parties can access the call by dialing +1 (647) 689-4135, using conference ID “Ooma Third Quarter”. The webcast will be accessible on Ooma's investor relations website at http://investors.ooma.com for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 28, 2019. To access the replay, parties in the United States and Canada should call +1 (800) 585-8367 and use conference ID 9784758. International parties should call +1 (416) 621-4642 and enter conference ID 9784758.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to disclosing financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release and the accompanying tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures, including: non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA represents the net income (loss) before interest and other expense or income, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization and other non-GAAP expenses.

These non-GAAP financial measures exclude non-cash stock-based compensation expense and related taxes, acquisition-related costs, amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring charges and certain litigation costs outside the ordinary course of our business. For the third quarter of fiscal 2020, restructuring charges primarily included write-downs for Smart Cam inventory and certain assets including the related intangibles and severance expenses for the affected employees.

These non-GAAP financial measures are presented to provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results and core business operations. Ooma considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful measures of the operating performance of the company, because they contain adjustments for unusual events or factors that do not directly affect what management considers to be Ooma's core operating performance and are used by the company's management for that purpose. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures allow for a better evaluation of the company's performance by facilitating a meaningful comparison of the company's core operating results in a given period to those in prior and future periods. In addition, investors often use similar measures to evaluate the operating performance of a company.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only to aid an understanding of the company's operating results. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies. A limitation of the non-GAAP financial measures presented is that the adjustments relate to items that the company generally expects to continue to recognize. The adjustment of these items should not be construed as an inference that the adjusted gains or expenses are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Therefore, both GAAP financial measures of Ooma's financial performance and the respective non-GAAP measures should be considered together. Please see the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in the tables below.

Disclosure Information

Ooma uses the investor relations section on its website as a means of complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor Ooma's investor relations website in addition to following Ooma's press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In particular, statements regarding future economic performance and financial positions, expectations and objectives of management constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical facts and generally contain words such as "believes”, "expects”, "may”, "will”, "should”, "seeks”, "approximately”, "intends”, "plans”, "estimates”, "anticipates”, and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and. This press release includes forward–looking statements regarding the company’s business outlook, its execution of initiatives to continue the growth of Ooma Office and Ooma Enterprise, and its execution of other initiatives to drive long-term shareholder value. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon information available at the time the statements are made and reflect management's good faith beliefs, forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated future results. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, among others: our inability to achieve the intended results from our acquisition of Broadsmart; our inability to attract new customers on a cost-effective basis; our inability to retain customers; intense competition; our reliance on retailers and reseller partnerships to sell our products; our reliance on vendors to manufacture the on-premise appliances and end-point devices we sell; our reliance on third parties for our network connectivity and co-location facilities; our reliance on third parties for some of our software development, quality assurance and operations; our reliance on third parties to provide the majority of our customer service and support representatives; our limited operating history; and interruptions to our service. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the SEC, including the risk factors contained in our quarterly filing on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 31, 2019, filed with the SEC on September 9, 2019. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Ooma as of the date hereof, and Ooma disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses and consumers, delivered from its smart cloud-based SaaS platform. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma provides advanced voice and collaboration features that are flexible and scalable. For consumers, Ooma provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced functionality and integration with their mobile devices. Ooma’s innovative smart security solution delivers a full range of wireless security sensors that make it easy for anyone to protect their home or business. Learn more at www.ooma.com.

CONTACT:

Investors

Matthew S. Robison

Director of IR and Corporate Development

Ooma, Inc.

ir@ooma.com

(650) 300-1480

Media

Mike Langberg

Director of Corporate Communications

Ooma, Inc.

press@ooma.com

(650) 566-6693











OOMA, INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) October 31, January 31, 2019 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,688 $ 15,370 Short-term investments 15,786 27,253 Accounts receivable, net 5,015 3,723 Inventories 9,484 10,117 Other current assets 8,482 5,450 Total current assets 50,455 61,913 Property and equipment, net 4,977 4,563 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,341 — Intangible assets, net 7,149 2,635 Goodwill 4,264 3,898 Other assets 7,539 5,379 Total assets $ 78,725 $ 78,388 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 10,415 $ 10,231 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 21,716 19,048 Deferred revenue 16,005 15,443 Total current liabilities 48,136 44,722 Long-term operating lease liabilities 2,892 — Other liabilities 269 619 Total liabilities 51,297 45,341 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 149,712 138,848 Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) 14 (10 ) Accumulated deficit (122,302 ) (105,795 ) Total stockholders' equity 27,428 33,047 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 78,725 $ 78,388















OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue: Subscription and services $ 36,489 $ 29,794 $ 102,070 $ 85,532 Product and other 3,106 2,814 8,875 8,979 Total revenue 39,595 32,608 110,945 94,511 Cost of revenue: Subscription and services 11,093 8,796 32,117 26,388 Product and other 6,462 3,739 14,035 11,339 Total cost of revenue 17,555 12,535 46,152 37,727 Gross profit 22,040 20,073 64,793 56,784 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 13,205 10,755 37,498 30,149 Research and development 10,639 8,593 29,118 25,558 General and administrative 5,136 4,589 15,416 13,036 Total operating expenses 28,980 23,937 82,032 68,743 Loss from operations (6,940 ) (3,864 ) (17,239 ) (11,959 ) Interest and other income, net 128 224 666 599 Loss before income taxes (6,812 ) (3,640 ) (16,573 ) (11,360 ) Income tax benefit 28 146 66 277 Net loss $ (6,784 ) $ (3,494 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (11,083 ) Net loss per share of common stock: Basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding: Basic and diluted 21,274,285 19,962,735 20,872,253 19,655,727

















OOMA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, amounts in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,784 ) $ (3,494 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (11,083 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 3,254 2,658 9,647 7,734 Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 629 655 1,976 1,717 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 384 197 900 540 Non-cash restructuring charges 1,603 — 1,603 — Non-cash operating lease expense 466 — 1,365 — Other 145 (236 ) (79 ) (613 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (332 ) 223 (289 ) (207 ) Inventories 745 (217 ) (644 ) (1,693 ) Other assets (1,342 ) (1,189 ) (3,645 ) (2,822 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities 701 149 (1,438 ) 4,164 Deferred revenue (96 ) (51 ) 329 458 Net cash used in operating activities (627 ) (1,305 ) (6,782 ) (1,805 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of short-term investments (12,040 ) (12,721 ) (31,236 ) (26,709 ) Proceeds from maturities and sales of short-term investments 10,950 11,000 42,996 40,762 Capital expenditures (752 ) (583 ) (2,384 ) (1,438 ) Business acquisitions, net of cash assumed — — (7,073 ) (2,402 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (1,842 ) (2,304 ) 2,303 10,213 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock 932 1,119 2,740 2,763 Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units (793 ) (1,098 ) (1,523 ) (2,298 ) Payment of acquisition-related holdback — — (420 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 139 21 797 465 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,330 ) (3,588 ) (3,682 ) 8,873 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,018 16,944 15,370 4,483 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 11,688 $ 13,356 $ 11,688 $ 13,356





















OOMA, INC. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited, amounts in thousands, except percentages, shares and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended October 31, October 31, October 31, October 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 39,595 $ 32,608 $ 110,945 $ 94,511 GAAP gross profit $ 22,040 $ 20,073 $ 64,793 $ 56,784 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 348 257 1,006 708 Restructuring charges 2,289 — 2,289 — Amortization of intangible assets 128 146 407 400 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 24,805 $ 20,476 $ 68,495 $ 57,892 Gross margin on a GAAP basis 56 % 62 % 58 % 60 % Gross margin on a Non-GAAP basis 63 % 63 % 62 % 61 % GAAP operating loss $ (6,940 ) $ (3,864 ) $ (17,239 ) $ (11,959 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,383 2,775 10,004 8,003 Restructuring charges 3,085 — 3,085 — Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 433 197 1,162 835 Litigation costs — — 606 — Non-GAAP operating loss $ (39 ) $ (892 ) $ (2,382 ) $ (3,121 ) GAAP net loss $ (6,784 ) $ (3,494 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (11,083 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,383 2,775 10,004 8,003 Restructuring charges 3,085 — 3,085 — Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 433 197 1,162 766 Litigation costs — — 606 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 117 $ (522 ) $ (1,650 ) $ (2,314 ) GAAP basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.32 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (0.56 ) Stock-based compensation and related taxes 0.16 0.14 0.48 0.41 Restructuring charges 0.15 — 0.15 — Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 0.02 0.01 0.06 0.04 Litigation costs — — 0.02 — Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP weighted-average shares 22,148,123 19,962,735 20,872,253 19,655,727 GAAP net loss $ (6,784 ) $ (3,494 ) $ (16,507 ) $ (11,083 ) Reconciling items: Interest and other income, net (128 ) (224 ) (666 ) (599 ) Income tax benefit (28 ) (146 ) (66 ) (208 ) Depreciation and amortization of capital expenditures 628 655 1,975 1,717 Stock-based compensation and related taxes 3,383 2,775 10,004 8,003 Restructuring charges 3,085 — 3,085 — Amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related costs 433 197 1,162 766 Litigation costs — — 606 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 589 $ (237 ) $ (407 ) $ (1,404 )



























































