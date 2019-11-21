Integer Reduces Interest Rates Through Amendments to Senior Secured Credit Facilities

/EIN News/ -- PLANO, Texas, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading medical device outsource manufacturer, today announced that as a result of its strong financial performance and favorable debt markets, the company has successfully completed amendments to its Senior Secured Credit Facilities. The amendments are estimated to reduce Integer’s cost of borrowing by $3.5 million annually, based on today’s outstanding debt.



Amendment highlights:

Reduced the applicable interest rate margins by 25 basis points across the leveraged-based pricing grid for both its $200 million Revolving Credit Facility and $277 million Term Loan A Facility; and extended maturities to October 2022, an increase of two years and one year, respectively.

Reduced the applicable interest rate margin by 50 basis points for its $563 million Term Loan B Facility.

Modified the covenants and other provisions of the Credit Agreement to permit Integer’s previously announced fiscal year change to align with the calendar year.

“These amendments are consistent with the execution of our disciplined capital structure strategy. In a cost-efficient manner, we were able to lower our borrowing cost and create incremental flexibility to invest in Integer’s growth plans,” said Jason Garland, Integer’s executive vice president and chief financial officer. “We appreciate our lenders’ support in completing these amendments.”

Additional information regarding the terms of the amendment can be found on our Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device outsource (MDO) manufacturers in the world serving the cardiac, neuromodulation, vascular, portable medical and orthopedics markets. The Company provides innovative, high-quality medical technologies that enhance the lives of patients worldwide. In addition, it develops batteries for high-end niche applications in energy, military, and environmental markets. The Company's brands include GreatbatchTM Medical, Lake Region MedicalTM and ElectrochemTM. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

