Encore Honored by 2020 Women on Boards for Female Board Representation

Organization Recognizes Encore as ‘Winning (W)’ Company for Commitment to Diversity

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encore Capital Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECPG ), an international specialty finance company, has been recognized as a “Winning (W)” company by 2020 Women on Boards for its commitment to board-level diversity. Over one-quarter of Encore’s current eleven board directors (and beginning in June 2020, one-third of Encore’s nine board directors) are female, including Wendy Hannam, former Executive Vice President of International Retail Banking at Scotiabank; Angela A. Knight, former CEO of Energy UK and the British Bankers’ Association; and Laura Newman Olle, former Chief Enterprise Risk Officer for Capital One.



Encore’s female board representation exceeds the average of the Russell 3000 Index, where women currently hold 20.4 percent of board seats. Eleven percent of companies in the index still have no women directors; one-third of companies have only one.1

“I’m proud of this recognition of Encore’s efforts to empower women in all that we do — from our board to our people to the consumers we work with to achieve financial stability,” said Michael Monaco, Chairman of Encore’s Board of Directors. “It’s an honor to be recognized among companies that make diversity a priority.”

2020 Women on Boards is a national campaign with the mission of raising the percentage of women on corporate boards in the U.S. to 20 percent or greater by 2020. This goal was achieved in September 2019, one year ahead of its target. The organization continues to monitor the board composition of publicly held companies and raise awareness of low female representation on boards.

“Part of Encore’s strength as a global company is ensuring that diverse viewpoints are represented throughout our organization, from our front-line employees to the boardroom,” said Laura Newman Olle, Chair of the Board’s Nominating & Governance Committee. “I’m proud that Encore has earned this distinction, and I hope the list of companies recognized continues to grow.”

In addition to the company’s board diversity, Encore has strong female executive leadership with women serving as the head of business development, Chief Information Officer, Chief Risk Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer. “At Encore, we place a high priority on ensuring that women feel this is a place where they can learn, grow and advance their careers,” said Ashish Masih, President and Chief Executive Officer. “As this recognition shows, the commitment to the women in our organization starts at the top.”

Encore will be recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards San Diego Committee at its signature event, “The National Conversation on Board Diversity,” which will take place the evening of November 21, 2019. The event, which will include business leaders from across San Diego County, will include presentations and panel discussions highlighting the importance of gender diversity in the boardroom and the resulting increase in financial performance, corporate social responsibility and sustainability.

About Encore Capital Group, Inc.

Encore Capital Group is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers.

Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com . More information about the Company’s Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at http://www.midlandcreditonline.com . More information about the Company's Cabot Credit Management subsidiary can be found at http://www.cabotcm.com . Information found on the company’s, MCM’s, or Cabot’s website is not incorporated by reference.

Contact

press@encorecapital.com

1 2020 Women on Boards, September 2019



