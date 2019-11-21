Varonis to Present at December Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation at the following upcoming conferences:

The UBS Global TMT Conference in New York on December 9, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco on December 12, 2019. The presentation is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. PT.

The audio presentations will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the company's website at ir.varonis.com . The webcast will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conference.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2019, had approximately 6,900 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

