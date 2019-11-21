Hempure Revamps CBD Wholesale Program

Hempure launches a new CBD wholesale program.

Hempure CBD is giving retailers the opportunity to capitalize on the CBD boom by joining the company’s new wholesale program.

ASHLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All the recent market research confirms it: CBD isn’t just a trend, it’s here to stay. By some estimates, the industry could be worth a whopping $20 billion by 2024. The more time that CBD spends time in the public eye, the more users will start to become discerning about their choices, opting for legitimate, quality products.

Oregon-based Hempure CBD is giving retailers the opportunity to capitalize on these conscious buyers by joining the company’s new wholesale program.

A Hempure wholesale partner will enjoy several perks. A lower minimum purchase quantity allows new wholesalers to try Hempure CBD products without making a massive commitment.

What’s even more interesting about the Hempure wholesale program is the three-tier pricing system: the more you order, the less you pay per product. Wholesalers are welcome to mix and match strengths and flavors to reach the lowest wholesale price.

Shoppers love Hempure for a few key reasons:

· Each product is third-party lab tested for quality and potency.

· All products are 100% THC-free, which means they can’t get you high and are safe for work.

· The Hempure strength system is color-coded, easy to understand, and looks inviting on a shelf.

· Hempure CBD oil has a clean taste as opposed to the grassiness of most CBD oils.

· A broad-spectrum, terpene-rich formula delivers excellent results.

· State-of-the-art nano-emulsion ensures that the body absorbs a greater quantity of CBD than most brands.

Hempure is a woman-owned business, founded by traveler, yogini and mother of two, Sabina King. Her interest in CBD grew when she felt firsthand the effect that it had on her mood and motivation. “I couldn’t wait to get out there and tell the world, ‘You don’t have to feel this way!’”

She knew immediately that she didn’t just want to sell CBD, she wanted to tell users why it works as well. To that effect, Hempure offers wholesale partners display materials, explanatory brochures and more. And that doesn’t include the wealth of information available to the public on the website – Hempure leaves no question unanswered!

Hempure wholesale partners will have the opportunity to choose between a variety of products:

· CBD Drops

· CBD Capsules

· CBD Balm

· CBD Vape Oil

· CBD Gumdrops

· CBD for Pets

Since the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill, there have been several developments in the world of CBD and many more to come. There’s no better time than now to cash in on this rapidly booming industry. Hempure, with excellent customer responses and high-quality products, is a good place to start. Make an inquiry now: http://www.hempurecbd.com/wholesale-broad-spectrum-cbd/



