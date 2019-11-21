PrinterLogic Adds Chrome OS to Its List of Supported Operating Systems

New Chrome OS Client Extension empowers customers to centrally manage direct IP printing for Chromebook users

/EIN News/ -- ST. GEORGE, Utah, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrinterLogic, the world leader in Serverless Printing Infrastructure (SPI), today announced private preview availability for its Chrome OS Client Extension, which enables IT professionals to centrally manage direct IP printing for Chrome OS users. PrinterLogic’s SaaS print management solution, which already supports Windows, Mac, and Linux users, will be the first print management platform to support all four leading operating systems in a single management interface.



“As a Chromebook user myself, I can say from experience that Google is doing all the right things to keep Chrome OS secure and lightning fast,” said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. “This extension is great news for customers who see the value of Chromebooks but don’t want to send print jobs to the cloud.”

With PrinterLogic’s direct IP printing platform, print jobs are sent directly to printers on the local network instead of being routed through the cloud. IT teams can automatically deploy the extension to Chromebook users within the G Suite Admin Console. Once deployed, the extension enables customers to centrally manage printing for Chromebook users alongside Windows, Mac, and Linux users.

“Chrome OS is the only mainstream operating system born in the cloud era,” said Gregg Fiddes, Head of Chrome Enterprise Ecosystem at Google. “PrinterLogic's expertise in print management for mixed OS environments, along with its understanding of customers, SaaS, and enterprise IT needs, is a great combo that fits well with ChromeOS.”

PrinterLogic’s licensing model is user-independent, enabling customers to deploy the extension to Chromebook users at no additional cost. The extension is currently in private preview, with general availability planned for Q1 2020.

To learn more, please visit www.printerlogic.com/chromebook-printing

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available Serverless Printing Infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc. 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

