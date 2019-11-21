Associa Northern California Presented the Elite Award at San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® Symposium and Awards Ceremony

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, CA, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Northern California was presented the Elite Award in the large company category by the National Association For Business Resources (NABR) at their annual San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For® symposium and awards ceremony.



This award was in addition to being honored as one of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2019. Every year, San Francisco Bay area companies compete to be named as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®. Only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are considered for this honor. The winners were recognized by the NABR at a symposium and awards program at the San Francisco Airport Marriott Waterfront.



“We are honored to not only be recognized by NABR as one of San Francisco Bay Area’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® but to also be presented the prestigious Elite Award,” stated Kelly Zibell, Associa Northern California president. “Our team continues to be dedicated to creating and implementing employee programs that enhance our branch and our employees’ experience.”



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com



