Corrugated Box Manufacturer Wertheimer Box Corp Celebrates 80th Anniversary With New Website Launch

Wertheimer Box engaged full-service digital marketing agency Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc. to advance its digital marketing communications

MCCOOK, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National corrugated box and point-of-purchase display company, Wertheimer Box Corp, celebrated 80 years of business this year. To continue to serve a breadth of customers, the company launched a new, modern website. The company manufacturers corrugated boxes and point of purchase (POP) displays. It is able to print brand graphics on corrugate.

“The new website and digital marketing efforts are designed to appeal to all customers, including millennials,” said Doug Wertheimer, owner and president of Wertheimer Box. “We’ve ensured that the site uses responsive design so it renders well on a smart phone. We also included motion graphics, and we worked to enhance our search engine optimization capabilities to get found by Google and other search engines.”

The site uses words, custom photography, custom illustrations, and animation to tell the Wertheimer brand story.

“It’s easy to differentiate a brand like Wertheimer Box that has such high integrity and is also committed to sustainability,” said Nancy Burgess, owner of Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing, Inc. “Many companies pay lip service to putting their customers first. Wertheimer Box delivers on that promise.”

Burgess added, “Our agency team was truly amazed at how happy and helpful the entire Wertheimer Box team is. You don’t see that everywhere.”

“We’re looking forward to another 80 years of helping our customers achieve success,” said Wertheimer.

About Wertheimer Box Corp: Wertheimer Box Corp is one of Chicagoland’s largest, independently-owned corrugated box, brand packaging, and corrugated point of purchase display companies. It offers a superior customer experience—no matter the size or need of the company—across the United States. It also stands behind its products. Founded in 1939, the company has grown from a local Chicago corrugated box supplier with 70,000 square feet to a vast company with a modern 220,000-square-foot facility and a nationwide presence. Its sustainability initiatives help provide an environmentally friendly alternative to plastics.

About Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc.: Nancy Burgess Strategic Marketing Inc. is an online marketing agency that transforms brands for a digital world. It helps companies get more website traffic, more leads, and more revenue. Nancy Burgess and her team focus on two core areas: 1) search engine optimization (SEO) enhancements, this is, helping companies, business owners, and traditional web designers get more traffic from Google; 2) complete modern marketing services (brand identity and messaging, social media, email automation, and more) for businesses of all sizes. The company is as invested in the success of its client businesses as much as they are. It never offers unrealistic or unfounded guarantees, but it does promise high-quality work at a great value with optimal outcomes.



