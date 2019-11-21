Booze & Bacon (and Other One-of-a-Kind Events) in Casper, Wyoming

/EIN News/ -- Casper, Wyoming, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are some places in the world that are distinctly unique. Take Casper, Wyoming. The only city on the earth named Casper, it’s in the center of the Cowboy State where it greets travelers with outdoor recreation, a walkable Western downtown and an eclectic mix of one-of-a-kind events and offerings.

When it comes to meat and beer, it may come as no surprise that Wyoming’s Casper is home to the Booze & Bacon Festival. The festival got its start last year and was met with resounding success, as well as a well-founded love for booze and bacon, and 2019 will mark the second year for the event. Taking place on Saturday, December 14 at the Casper Events Center, the Booze and Bacon Festival includes beer, drinks and plenty of bacon-themed dishes, with culinary offerings being provided by local Casper restaurants. Plus, this year attendees will vote for their favorite selections.

In addition to the Booze & Bacon Festival, Casper is home to other one-of-a-kind events and experiences that can only be found in Natrona County.

1. The National Historic Trails Interpretive Center. Built in 2002, the Trails Center (as it’s often called by locals), focuses on four historical trails systems that merge in Casper, specifically the Oregon Trail, Mormon Trail, California Trail and Pony Express Trail. Why it’s on our list: this is the only place in the country where the four trails converge.

2. College National Finals Rodeo (CNFR). The only event of its kind in the country, the CNFR is the Rose Bowl of college rodeo and the college version of the Wranglers National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) that takes place every December in Las Vegas. Each year, CNFR gathers the top collegiate rodeo athletes from across the country as they vie to take home the honor of being the best of the best in their event.

3. The Tate Geological Museum. Housed at Casper College, the Tate Geological Museum is one of Wyoming’s hidden gems. The museum takes visitors through different time periods from modern-day Wyoming’s past. It also gets them face to face with Dee, a 11,600-year-old Columbian Mammoth who roamed this wild landscape during the Ice Age and was found in nearby Glenrock. The icing on the dinosaur-lover’s cake: the Rex Annex. Adjacent to the Tate, the Rex Annex houses Lee Rex, which is the first T. rex to be found in Wyoming to stay in Wyoming.

4. Fremont Canyon. Ask a Wyoming local and chances are, they’ll tell you they’ve never even heard of Fremont Canyon. Ask a Casper local and they’ll tell you that’s just how they like it. In all seriousness, Fremont Canyon just might by the state’s best-kept secret. A 45-minute drive from Casper, Fremont Canyon sits between Pathfinder and Alcova reservoirs and has blush-colored cliffs that rise high on either side of the river. During spring, summer and fall, boaters and fishermen flock to the canyon to fish and play on its waters. But, one of the most stunning ways to experience it is by kayak. Throughout the year (yes, even in winter), travelers can take in the view of Fremont Canyon at various vantage points along County Roads 406 and 407.

5. Historic Trails West. Available from May – October, Historic Trails West and its proprietor Morris Carter (who may be one of the best historians regarding the Oregon Trail) take guests on horseback trail rides and/or wagon rides along the ruts of the Oregon, California, Mormon and Pony Express trails. Experiences are offered in the form of tours, ranging from 2 hours in length to five-day treks.

Learn more about the one and only Casper, Wyoming and its distinct experiences at VisitCasper.com.

