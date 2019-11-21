Bonal International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Twenty-Third Dividend in Last 15 Years

/EIN News/ -- ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonal International, Inc. (OTC: BONL) has announced a dividend of $0.05 per share. This dividend marks the twenty-third time Bonal has issued dividends over the last fifteen fiscal years. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2019.



Dividends are paid out of retained earnings. The Bonal International board of directors will continue to evaluate the Company’s dividend policy on a quarterly basis.

Bonal International, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the patent holder and world’s only provider of sub-harmonic (Meta-Lax®) vibratory stress relief and weld conditioning technology. Bonal offers 15 different models of Meta-Lax equipment which are sold in the United States and more than 64 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bonal serves the aerospace, automotive, defense, die casting, machine tool building, mining, mold making, power, racing, ship building, and welding industries. Bonal’s Meta-Lax technology is used to eliminate thermal stress in metal parts, thereby preventing distortion and cracking. The Meta-Lax technology is applied at a fraction of the time, expense, and energy consumption of competing technologies. More information can be found at www.Bonal.com or by calling 1-800-META-LAX.

Contact: Thomas E. Hebel Toll Free: 800.638.2529 ext.236 International: 248.582.0900 ext.236 Email: thebel@bonal.com











