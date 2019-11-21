Smithfield Foods, Kroger, and Mid-South Food Bank Provide Thanksgiving Meals to 2,000 Local Veterans in Memphis, Tennessee

/EIN News/ -- MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Smithfield Foods, Inc. and Kroger joined forces with Mid-South Food Bank to donate 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to veterans struggling with food insecurity in Memphis, Tennessee. Smithfield’s contribution was part of the company’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour, its signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure.



“Every day, we work to combat hunger and poverty in our community, and we can’t do this critical work alone,” said Cathy Pope, president and chief executive officer for Mid-South Food Bank. “This generous donation from our partners during this time of year will provide our community — and especially our veterans — with the support they need this Thanksgiving.”

The donation was presented by representatives from Smithfield and Kroger at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium at the University of Memphis. The food distribution event, hosted by Kroger, the City of Memphis, and Alpha Omega Veterans Services, provided wholesome meals consisting of a center-of-the-plate protein and non-perishable food items directly to veterans and their families to help alleviate hunger during the holiday season.

“We’re so pleased to once again partner with Smithfield to provide nutritious meals for our neighbors in need,” said Victor Smith, president and chief executive officer for Kroger’s delta division. “At Kroger, we adamantly work to eliminate food waste, while serving our communities and this event is a wonderful way to care for the many veterans and their families who need it most this season.”

This is the 49th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 140 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster-relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, hunger-relief and supporting veterans are key focus areas for our company’s philanthropic efforts and we’re pleased to help our neighbors in need here in Memphis with wholesome meals during this holiday season,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “We recognize the debt of gratitude that we owe to our veterans, and we’re humbled to be a part of this event.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit smithfieldfoods.com/helpinghungryhomes .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories. Popular brands include Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Mid-South Food Bank

The Mission of Mid-South Food Bank is to change lives by eliminating hunger in the Mid-South. We provide nutritious food through a network of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, youth programs, senior programs and more in the 31 counties we serve. Our feeding initiatives are Feeding Children, Feeding Families and Feeding Seniors, as well as raising awareness about the problem of food insecurity and hunger in our community and advocating on behalf of hungry people. For more information, visit www.midsouthfoodbank.org .

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit. We are nearly half a million associates who serve over nine million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site .

Helping Hungry Homes – Memphis, TN Smithfield Foods and Kroger partner to donate more than 40,000 pounds of protein to Mid-South Food Bank and provide 2,000 local veterans with Thanksgiving meals.



