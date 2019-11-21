Gofire Names Joe Hodas Chief Executive Officer; Peter Calfee To Retain Chairman of the Board Role

Leadership maneuvers position company for sales growth, revenue generation and product line expansion for further extension into connected drug delivery

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gofire™, Inc. has named Joe Hodas Chief Executive Officer, taking the role over from the company’s co-founder Peter Calfee, who will maintain his leadership position as Founder and Chairman of the company’s Board of Directors. The changes take effect immediately.



Hodas, who joined Gofire as President and Chief Operating Officer in April after serving in an executive advisory role for several years, will take over day-to-day management of the company allowing Calfee to focus on the key functions of raising capital, developing and nurturing partnerships and maintaining the overall vision of Gofire as Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The leadership shift comes as Gofire enters a new phase of its growth following the official launch of the Gofire Inhaler.

“I’m grateful to have such a capable, seasoned executive ready to transition into this role at such a critical time of our evolution,” said Calfee. “Joe Hodas knows Gofire inside and out and has been a part of our company’s DNA for many years. I know the entire team looks forward to working with him as we move toward positive revenue growth, increased sales and new innovations.”

To complete the C-level expertise, Gofire Architect and Co-founder John Woodbine is being named Chief Innovation Officer and Julian Kahn will join the company as Chief Operating Officer. Woodbine co-founded Gofire with Calfee in 2014 and has served as the primary visionary for the development of the Gofire Health Suite. With a background in operations, finance and medical devices, Kahn brings to Gofire a strong focus on structure and financial accountability.

In addition to these leadership changes, Gofire is creating a more formalized Board of Directors that will add new board members with impressive experience and key skill sets. Calfee will continue to serve in the role of Chairman. Newly elected board members include:

Alain Bankier – Bankier is an active early-stage investor and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in helping companies achieve business milestones and exits/liquidity events. He is cofounder of the New York Angels, one of the leading early-stage investment groups in the United States, and is also a member of ArcView.

– Bankier is an active early-stage investor and entrepreneur who has been instrumental in helping companies achieve business milestones and exits/liquidity events. He is cofounder of the New York Angels, one of the leading early-stage investment groups in the United States, and is also a member of ArcView. Jim Cassidy – Cassidy is the owner and director of Preposterous Holdings, a Private Equity & Venture Capital holding company. Over the past 29 years he has invested in 35 companies.

– Cassidy is the owner and director of Preposterous Holdings, a Private Equity & Venture Capital holding company. Over the past 29 years he has invested in 35 companies. George Glackin -- Glackin spent 35 years leading new product and new business initiatives at Procter & Gamble and is now the Chair of the Board of the Hatch AVL Foundation, a new venture incubator in Asheville, North Carolina. At P&G, Glackin led innovation efforts in all sectors, including on major brands such as Pampers, Tide, Iams and Pantene.

Glackin spent 35 years leading new product and new business initiatives at Procter & Gamble and is now the Chair of the Board of the Hatch AVL Foundation, a new venture incubator in Asheville, North Carolina. At P&G, Glackin led innovation efforts in all sectors, including on major brands such as Pampers, Tide, Iams and Pantene. Bruce Heimann – Heimann is a well-rounded businessman with more than 35 years of experience. An angel investor for 30 years and Chairman of the Board at ebbu, Inc., Heimann is currently focused on the alternative plant medicine industry.

In the past 12 months, Gofire has achieved significant milestones on its road to creating a connected drug delivery platform for plant-based medicines, including launching the Gofire App, securing a U.S. Patent for the Gofire Inhaler, conducting a Beta Testing program for the Gofire Health Suite, collaborating with Colorado State University researchers in clinical trials for plant-based medicine and launching the Gofire Inhaler, which is now shipping to customers nationwide.

“I’ve been so impressed with the Gofire team since its earliest days and am gratified to be charged with leading the company in this next phase of its growth,” Hodas said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and look forward to exciting innovations moving forward.”

About Gofire

Gofire is a healthcare technology and data company developing systems for connected medicine to drive patient feedback for better health. Connected in the cloud, the Gofire Health Suite integrates hardware and software solutions to provide precise dosing tools for all modalities of medication; all while collecting data around use and efficacy to inform better decision making by patients, care professionals, researchers and drug manufacturers. Gofire’s technology enables patients and care professionals to obtain consistent results, removing the fear of overmedicating or missing a dose, while having the support of Gofire’s data analytics to identify medications and dosing regimens that work well for specific ailments or conditions. For more information, visit Gofire’s website , and follow Gofire on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Jim Dissett

jim@gofire.co

(303) 532-7392

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/828e793a-eeb5-42aa-832e-778ed5f5b5d1

Joe Hodas Joe Hodas was named Chief Executive Officer of Gofire, Inc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.