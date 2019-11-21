Counter Logic Gaming Announces LCS Front Office and Coaching Staff

Daniel “Tafo” Lee Promoted to General Manager, League of Legends; Weldon Green Named League of Legends Division Coach; Kim “SSONG” Sang-soo Joins CLG as New Head Coach for LCS

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Counter Logic Gaming (CLG) announced today the front office and coaching staff structure for the organization’s League of Legends team. Daniel “Tafo” Lee has been promoted to General Manager, League of Legends, reporting to Matt Nausha, Head of Esports for CLG. He will oversee all day-to-day operations for the LCS team, collaborate with the front office and coaching staff on roster construction and continue to spearhead the data and analytics department.



Additionally, Weldon Green has been named League of Legends Division Coach and Kim “SSONG” Sang-soo joins the organization as League of Legends Head Coach. Weldon will lead both the LCS and Academy League of Legends teams, continue to direct team communication and provide educational resources and tools for players to obtain peak performance. SSONG joins CLG following previous head coaching roles with Echo Fox, TSM and Immortals. SSONG will organize gameplay decisions, day-to-day strategy and provide a foundation for players mechanical abilities. Weldon and SSONG will each report into Daniel Lee.

“Daniel has been an instrumental member of the CLG front office for a long time and was a key reason for our success last split,” said Nausha. “He is relentless in his passion and work ethic for the LCS team and we know he will help us continue to build towards winning our next championship.”

Nausha continued: “We are confident that Weldon and SSONG will form a terrific pairing and we believe our players will respond well under their tutelage. Their level of commitment and two-way communication is exactly what the LCS team needs to obtain sustained success in the ultra-competitive league.”

About The Madison Square Garden Company

The Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) is a world leader in live sports and entertainment experiences. The company presents or hosts a broad array of premier events in its diverse collection of iconic venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA; and The Chicago Theatre. Other MSG properties include legendary sports franchises: the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams – the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams through Counter Logic Gaming, a leading North American esports organization, and Knicks Gaming, MSG’s NBA 2K League franchise. In addition, the Company features the popular original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces New England’s preeminent Boston Calling Music Festival. Also under the MSG umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, a world-class hospitality group with globally-recognized entertainment, dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.themadisonsquaregardencompany.com

About Counter Logic Gaming

CLG is a top tier North American esports organization respected for its championship legacy and passionate fanbase. CLG was founded originally in 2010 as a League of Legends team by George Georgallidis, with the intent of pushing the boundaries of esports and creating a thriving community around it. CLG is now one of the largest esports organizations in the world. CLG fields teams in all leading esports titles: League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Apex Legends and Super Smash Bros. In 2017, CLG partnered with the Madison Square Garden Company, allowing CLG to further disrupt and cement its legacy in esports history. CLG has won multiple championships throughout its history, most notable are the LCS Summer 2015 Championship at Madison Square Garden, the LCS Spring 2016 Championship at Mandalay Bay; and the Halo 2016 World Championship in Hollywood, California. More information is available at www.clg.gg.

Contacts: Ryan Watson/ Ryan.watson@msg.com / 212-465-5945



